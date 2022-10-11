Skip to main content
Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis likely to remain out rest of preseason

Feb 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) lshoots the ball while Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The new Pacers center has yet to suit up for the blue and gold.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Daniel Theis was traded to the Indiana Pacers this summer in a deal that some considered surprising.

The five-year pro was a part of the swap that sent Malcolm Brogdon to Boston in July. Theis, along with forward Aaron Nesmith and a protected first round draft pick, went back to Indiana.

Theis has value to teams as a bruising screener and capable veteran, and he showed that in EuroBasket this summer. His German squad finished third in the tournament in September, and Theis was a major factor in the bronze medal run.

Such a run is physically draining, though, and Theis made it to Indianapolis without much time before training camp. That, combined with the big man being sick early in camp, is why Indiana is easing him back into game action. Theis has yet to play in preseason for the blue and gold and likely won't before the regular season begins.

"He'll be out this week. I don't anticipate him playing either game," head coach Rick Carlisle said of Theis on Tuesday. The Pacers host the Knicks and Rockets this week to close out the preseason. "As we head into the beginning of next week, we'll see where we are."

Every Pacer outside of Theis has made a preseason appearance so far. While the 30-year old does have utility on the court, Indiana has several other young big men who are deserving of minutes, so the team has been just fine on the interior even with Theis out.

"He's making progress, but not there yet. We want to bring him along slow. The guy went through a long grind." Carlisle said, referring to EuroBasket.

While it would be beneficial for the Pacers if Theis could suit up and build some chemistry with his new teammates, there is little harm in having him sit out. The team has plenty of young depth at his position already, and the rebuilding Pacers would likely have prioritized minutes for younger players anyway. Having more players available is preferable to not, but Theis is possibly the player whose absence is the easiest for Indiana to plan around.

Theis could be ready for the regular season, as Carlisle noted. He has practiced with the team throughout training camp. Indiana begins regular season play next Wednesday.

