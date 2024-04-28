Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 4 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds April 28
The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of their first-round series tonight. It's the second game in Indianapolis of the series — the Pacers took down the Bucks in Game 3 in their building on Friday night.
That victory gave the blue and gold a 2-1 lead in the series. They have won the last two duels and have been on the right side of injury luck in the best-of-seven set so far. But Milwaukee has championship experience and won't roll over. Indiana hopes to stay focused in Game 4.
"You've got to get to the next task very quickly," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of the team moving through a series. "We're dealing with a team that is a playoff hardened, experienced group with a championship pedigree. These guys aren't going away."
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports+, Bally Sports Wisconsin, TNT
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are big favorites as they are currently -9.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 216.5.
Pacers vs Bucks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out.
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful due to his left calf strain. Damian Lillard (right achilles tendinitis) is also listed as doubtful. Chris Livingston (non-COVID illness) is out while Khris Middleton (right ankle sprain) is probable.
Key Matchup
Pascal Siakam vs Bobby Portis: In the first two games of the series, Siakam was the best performer for either team — he was one of the better players in the entire playoffs. His scoring was impressive, and he was dominating on the glass.
In Game 3, the Bucks mixed up their coverages on Siakam, and that left Portis on him more often. Siakam was double teamed in the post on multiple occasions. Milwaukee tried to shut down the former All-Star forward, and they held Siakam to 17 points and nine rebounds. If he can get rolling again in Game 4, the Bucks will be in trouble.
