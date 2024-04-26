Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo still recovering from calf injury with Game 3 vs Indiana Pacers approaching
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series tomorrow, and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's status is still very much in question.
He is listed as doubtful for Game 3 with a left soleus (calf) strain, the same injury that has held him out in the first two games of the series. He is progressing toward a return but may not be ready just yet.
"He shot today. He was on the floor... He's getting closer," Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said on Tuesday before Game 2. The day prior, he noted after Milwaukee practiced that Antetokounmpo did some active work.
The former MVP toppled over in pain on April 9 against the Boston Celtics during a Bucks regular season game. He was diagnosed with the injury the following day. While specifics regarding the severity of Antetokounmpo's calf injury have not been revealed, it has been reported that it's a two-to-four week recovery timeline.
Pacers wing Doug McDermott dealt with a calf strain during the regular season for Indiana, and he missed 23 days of action — just over three weeks. "Originally, it was supposed to be a two-to-four week injury," McDermott said after returning. "We got back a little earlier and everything's felt great."
Game 3 is tomorrow night, and it would mark 18 days since Antetokounmpo's injury. The next two games of the series would be on the following Sunday and Tuesday. His status beyond Game 3 is currently not known.
"We want Giannis back," Rivers said when asked if the Bucks would be cautious with the injury after winning Game 1.
On top of Antetokounmpo, another Bucks star is dealing with an injury. Khris Middleton, who briefly exited Game 2 with an ankle injury and went back to the locker room before returning, has a right ankle sprain and is questionable for Game 3. He's been effective in the series so far. According to Eric Nemh of The Athletic, Middleton did not practice on Thursday.
On top of those two stars, Chris Livingston is doubtful for Milwaukee with a non-COVID illness. Bennedict Mathurin remains out for the Pacers with a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
The series between the Pacers and Bucks is currently tied at 1-1. Health has become a key storyline in the best-of-seven set, and Indiana has been the healthier team. They host the next two games.
