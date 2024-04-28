Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers delivered a moment fans waited five years to see
INDIANAPOLIS — Game 3 of the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks first-round series went exactly how the atmosphere said it should go. It was an epic, exciting, down-to-the-wire battle that was thrilling for fans and huge for the Pacers. After four years outside of the playoffs, it was perfect for Indiana fans.
The last time Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosted a postseason game, it looked different and had a different name. In then-Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Pacers were crushed by the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2019 first round. It was a sweep, and the blue and gold have since played in the bubble postseason before a rebuild. They had a long, winding journey from 2019 until last night.
On Friday, playoff action was back in the Circle City. It was a Gold Out, and most fans were wearing matching t-shirts. Before the game even started, the environment was clearly different. There was life in the otherwise still building.
It set the tone for what turned out to be a sensational basketball showcase. Indiana started off the game giving their fans a show, which brought energy into the arena that lasted for the entire outing. The Pacers were ahead by 19 points before the first quarter ended, and their tempo and offensive success led to constant cheers from the crowd.
"That was unreal. Don't get me started. That was everything I hoped for," Pacers center Myles Turner said of the fans and the atmosphere after the game. The building erupted after guard Tyrese Haliburton skied in for an offensive rebound late in the first quarter and ignited a passing sequence that led to a three-point shot from T.J. McConnell.
The basketball itself was only a part of the story. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the rookie phenom who was taken with the first overall draft pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, was in the house. She got the crowd going by revving up the engine of a race car, a tradition before every Pacers game.
One Pacers player mentioned before the game that they were going to do "demon mode" in Game 3. There was a new introductory video that showcased the squad on the jumbotron before tipoff. Loud boos fell over the hardwood as the Bucks ran out on the court for warmups, then a second time as their starting five was announced. Before the blue and gold went on the offensive and hit the Bucks hard early, they were already seeing a playoff atmosphere.
As the lead hovered around 15 for much of the second quarter, attendees continued to show a different level of engagement for the playoff action. They went crazy when McConnell, a fan-favorite, entered the game for the first time. Every foul by a Pacers player, even obviously correct foul calls, were met with boos. Mid range two point shots — a basket typically met with little fanfare or excitement — were thrilling buckets met with excited cheers.
"A lot of energy in the building. Just a really fun game," Haliburton said after the action.
As the Pacers lead climbed back to 16 in the middle of the second quarter, fans broke out an "O-Bi Top-Pin" chant. The forward was in the midst of an excellent first half, during which he scored 14 points on 6/8 shooting. His inside-out game was tough for Milwaukee to handle.
The energy of the crowd was impressive, and the building was packed. It was a sellout, with 17,274 fans filling the arena for the first playoff game in a half-decade. And it wasn't just the number of people there that made it exciting — it was also who was there. Clark, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson as well as defensive players Kenny Moore II and E.J. Speed, and Pacers legends Metta Sandiford-Artest plus Derrick McKey were all in attendance. Every time one of them was shown on the big screen, the crowd erupted again.
Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy was in the stands with his son, too, and he really got the crowd pumped up. In the second half, as Bucks forward Bobby Portis went to the foul line, a blaring "Bob-By sucks!" chant filled the building. For 53 minutes, the crowd was involved in the action. They were excited to see their favorite team back in the postseason.
The Pacers needed every boost they could get. Despite their terrific start to the game, Milwaukee never went away. They methodically cut into Indiana's edge, trimming it from 17 after one quarter to 12 at halftime. It was seven after three quarters, and the game was in the Bucks' favor with 9:43 left to go. Despite leading for over 38 straight minutes, the blue and gold were playing catch up down the stretch.
Were it not for the crowd, the Pacers may have been trailing sooner. And were it not for the crowd, they may have had a difficult time fighting hard in the final minutes. Instead, Indiana battled, and they were never down, or up, by more than three points for the rest of the night.
They traded blows, and leads, with Milwaukee. Several outrageous shots dropped in the final minutes, which sent the game to overtime. It was a fitting ending. A fanbase that waited five years for playoff basketball got to watch an extra five minutes of play.
The Pacers made them count. They battled on the glass, did well defensively, and knocked down timely shots. Aaron Nesmith hit a huge three-pointer that gave Indiana a late lead. A few seconds later, the blue and gold had the ball with about seven seconds left and the scoreboard tied.
Haliburton delivered. He skated into the lane and hit a floater, and he was fouled in the process. One final time, the fans erupted. The Pacers had a lead with under two seconds to go, and this time, the Bucks didn't tie the score afterwards.
"Just a really fun game. Playing in overtime, what more could you ask for? Really fun atmosphere," Haliburton said. He knew he was shooting no matter what on the final possession, and he delivered.
It was a fitting end to a night many in Indianapolis had waited a while for. They have a team they can rally behind, and that roster took a 2-1 lead in the series with the victory. Turner, the only player remaining from that 2019 team, loved to see it.
"I wouldn't say it was worth the five-year wait, wish it could have been a little sooner," Turner said. "It was definitely an amazing atmosphere."
