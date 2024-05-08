Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 2: Tyrese Haliburton is active, final injury report, official starters May 8
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will face off for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series tonight in Madison Square Garden, and the Pacers will be looking to bounce back. They dropped Game 1 by four, giving away a lead in the fourth quarter.
Indiana will try to avoid falling behind 0-2 in the series. Their only road victory during their first-round win against the Milwaukee Bucks came in Game 2 — and their adjustments were vital in that outing. Tonight is as important as it gets for Indiana.
Here are the official starting lineups and injury reports for the action.
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (torn right labrum) tonight and for the rest of the playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton was listed as questionable for the fifth game in a row with lower back spasms, but he is available to play. The team was confident he would be able to go after they practiced on Tuesday.
Indiana Pacers starting lineup
Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
Guard: Andrew Nembhard
Forward: Aaron Nesmith
Forward: Pascal Siakam
Center: Myles Turner
This lineup was solid in the regular season, posting a plus-minus of +66 in 444 minutes. In the postseason so far, they are +30 in 144 minutes — though they were -12 in Game 1 of this series. They need to be more effective tonight.
New York Knicks injury report
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery), andMitchell Robinson (left ankle stress injury) as out. They will all be out for the rest of this series.
New York starting lineup
Guard: Jalen Brunson
Guard: Donte DiVincenzo
Forward: Josh Hart
Forward: OG Anunoby
Center: Isaiah Hartenstein
The game will tip off in about half an hour. For more on Game 2, click here.
