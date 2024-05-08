Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 2 preview: Start time, where to watch, injury report, betting odds May 8
The Indiana Pacers wrap up the opening set of games in New York for their second-round series with the Knicks tonight. Indiana fell in Game 1 in Madison Square Garden, but they'll look to bounce back tonight just like they did in their first-round series.
The Knicks were excellent in the second half on the offensive end on Monday, so the Pacers will hope to improve on defense. That may require putting more attention on Jalen Brunson or being more focused on the glass. Either way, the blue and gold know what they need to do to win and get back on track in the series.
Viewing and Betting Information
Tip off time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
Where to watch: NBA League Pass, TNT
Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are underdogs as they are currently +4.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 222.5.
Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report
The Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (torn labrum) as out. Tyrese Haliburton (lower back spasms) is questionable once again, though head coach Rick Carlisle said he's confident Haliburton will play.
The Knicks listed Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery), Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot surgery), and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle stress injury) as out. They are all three out for the entire Pacers-Knicks series.
Key Matchup
Andrew Nembhard vs Jalen Brunson: The Pacers, like most teams in the league, struggled to contain Brunson in Game 1. The star Knicks guard scored 43 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, while adding six rebounds and six assists. He was sensational.
Nembhard will try to slow him down, though it will really take a team effort from Indiana. They'll need to throw multiple coverages at the talented ball handler and make him think, and they need to continue to attack him as a defender as well.
