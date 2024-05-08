Mitchell Robinson out for rest of Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks series with ankle injury
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks will be missing center Mitchell Robinson for the rest of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series with the Indiana Pacers.
Late in the afternoon on Tuesday, the Knicks revealed on the official NBA injury report that Robinson would be out for Game 2 of the series with left ankle injury management. The big man played for 11:47 in the first outing of the series, when he scored two points, had two rebounds, and dished out one assist.
As Tuesday reached the evening, the Knicks provided an update on Robinson's status. "Mitchell Robinson sustained a stress injury to his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks," the team shared on social media.
This is Robinson's second-ever playoffs. New York is already thin and missing Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic for the rest of the season, so the Robinson absence for the next six-plus weeks will be impactful. He may miss the rest of the campaign.
During the regular season, the big man didn't play in a single game against Indiana due to injury. Game 1 was his first battle against the blue and gold, and he played well. His rebounding and defense are solid, and he's a great fit in the Knicks system.
It's a big loss for the second-seeded team. They will need to rely on Precious Achiuwa with Robinson out. Isaiah Hartenstein will remain the starter going forward.
The Pacers are currently down 0-1 in the series and will try to capitalize against a shallow Knicks team starting in Game 2 on Wednesday.
