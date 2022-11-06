Trae Young, Hawks Edge Pelicans in Overtime

Pelicans bench struggled to support starters and fell in overtime to the Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks edged the New Orleans Pelicans 124-121 in overtime. After playing Golden State Friday night in New Orleans appeared sluggish and tired as the Hawks took an early lead in the first half.

Atlanta won in rebounding and loose ball possessions to take a 60-51 lead into halftime.

New Orleans mounted a second-half comeback off the scoring of Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Each poured in 29 points and was instrumental in the 19-6 run to end regulation and force overtime after Atlanta was up 103-90 with under 5 minutes to play.

The Hawks seized control in overtime from Trae Young's 34 points and ten assists while his backcourt running mate Dejounte Murray scored 22 points and grabbed ten rebounds. Also, the duo scored or assisted in Atlanta's 15-overtime points against the Pelicans.

The loss moved the Pelicans to 5-4 on the season and 0-3 this year in overtime games.

All five starters for New Orleans scored in double-figures, but the bench struggled by scoring 15 points and grabbing ten rebounds. Half of the bench's production came from Larry Nance Jr., who finished with 8 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a blocked shot.

Overall, the Pelicans were sloppy, committed 16 turnovers, and shot 30% from beyond the arc.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for New Orleans as they remain on the road for their next two games. On Monday, the Pelicans will visit Indiana before traveling to Chicago on Wednesday before returning home for six-straight home games.

