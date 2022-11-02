Two Pelicans Upgraded On Injury Report vs. Lakers

The New Orleans Pelicans are likely to have two role players available against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The New Orleans Pelicans are likely to have Herb Jones and Dyson Daniels available to play against the Los Angeles Lakers, giving Willie Green additional rotation options on the last leg of a three-game Western Conference road trip. Green said they "had a good practice" after sitting out Sunday's win over the LA Clippers.

Jones (right knee hypertension) and Daniels (left ankle sprain) are now listed as probable for Wednesday's game.

The Lakers list Anthony Davis as questionable on the injury report due to a lower back strain.

Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery), and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) have all been ruled out. Ingram is still progressing through the protocol steps while Lewis Jr. and Liddell are amid a long rehab processes.

Jones said after the most recent shoot-around practice that he wasn’t in any sort of pain and was feeling much better. The Pelicans will monitor his progress and see how he feels tomorrow morning before a decision is made on his availability.

The Pelicans (4-2) have been shorthanded the last few games but have a good shot at coming home to the Smoothie King Center with a winning record on the road. The Lakers (1-5) are just looking for their second win to start their climb from the bottom of the standings.

New Orleans will be back in action at home on Friday against the Golden State Warriors, hopefully at full strength. Follow along with Pelicans Scoop for all the news and updates.

