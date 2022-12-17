Pelicans Look To Salvage Road Trip Against Suns

New Orleans has dropped the first two games of its road trip, but can take the season series against the hated Suns with a victory today.

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-10) and Phoenix Suns (17-12) will face off for the fourth and final time this season tonight at Footprint Center with plenty on the line.

After sweeping two at the Smoothie King Center last weekend, the Pelicans hold a 2-1 advantage in the series. New Orleans hasn't won the season series since the 2017-18 season as part of an eight-game winning streak over the Suns.

Dec 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Since then, the Suns have risen to one of the elite teams in the Western Conference, and now the Pelicans are looking to stake their claim as the west's best.

Recent history has not been kind to the Pels in their visits to the Valley of the Sun, with New Orleans losing three of their last four at Phoenix.

The average margin of defeat has been 16.7 points per game, including a 111-124 loss earlier this season.

New Orleans is also looking to rebound from two straight losses to the Utah Jazz where they failed to play up to the lofty standards set during the team's seven-game win streak.

Over those two losses, the Pelicans ranked 23rd in offense and 21st defensively in the NBA with a net rating of -10.8.

The Pelicans turned the ball over, and when they did the Jazz were able to take advantage to the tune of nearly 30 points per game.

They also haven't been able to shoot the ball consistently from deep as of late, making less than 30 percent of their three point attempts while in Salt Lake City.

Defensively, they gave up too many second chance points and allowed the Jazz to take 37 free throw attempts in the loss on Thursday night (season-high).

The Suns enter the game without center Deandre Ayton, guard Cam Payne, and forward Cameron Johnson, but will get back Devin Booker who missed last Sunday's game in New Orleans.

Ayton averaged 26.5 points and 13.0 rebounds over his last two games against the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram (toe) will be the only Pels regular not expected to play. Jose Alvarado (ribs) should return to the court after a one game absence.

While this isn't a "must-win" game for the Pelicans, they would like to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

New Orleans Pelicans (18-10) vs Phoenix Suns (17-12)

Footprint Center

Time: 8:00 PM CST

Watch: Bally Sports NO, NBA TV

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

Read More Pelicans News