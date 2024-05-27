Report: Pelicans Promoting Bryson Graham To General Manager
New Orleans, LA - According to multiple reports, the New Orleans Pelicans are promoting Assistant General Manager Bryson Graham to General Manager. Graham replaces Trajan Langdon, who took the President of Basketball Operations role with the Detroit Pistons. The 37-year-old Graham has held multiple positions within the Pelicans organization, including video coordinator, scout coordinator, and Player Development Director.
Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 first reported the news on Saturday night, before additional sources confirmed the story on Sunday. Graham has some major shoes to fill with Langdon's departure, who worked five years as the GM with the Pelicans. Langdon oversaw the drafting of Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones, also helping to facilitate the trade to get CJ McCollum here in 2022.
There are many interesting potential roster moves for the Pelicans this offseason. New Orleans must find a viable big man, with former center Jonas Valanciunas a free agent and the team not expected to re-sign him. There is also the matter of extensions for Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III. The team is not expected to offer Ingram the max 3-year, $208 million contract he's eligible for. This has caused numerous speculation that the Pelicans may seek a trade partner for Ingram, who is in the final year of his contract in New Orleans.
The Pelicans' new GM will have plenty of work this offseason. Graham is a native of San Antonio and played his college basketball at Texas A&M. He later worked as a graduate assistant at the university before beginning a front office internship in New Orleans for the then-Hornets.