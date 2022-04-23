Game-3 Notes: Pelicans Failed to Match Chris Paul's Masterful 4th Quarter, Suns Lead 2-1

Chris Paul's 17 years of NBA experience and leadership was on full display as the Suns capture a pivotal Game-3 win over the Pelicans.

Game-3 contests swing the momentum of most postseason series where the winners go on to win 84% of the time.

Without the Suns' best scorer and player, Devin Booker, Chris Paul's veteran leadership was unmatched by the Pelicans in the 4th quarter — although, Jose Alvarado went toe-to-toe against the superstar.

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) has the ball knocked away by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) in the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Paul, 36, closed out the game with 19 points in the final stanza with a barrage of mid-range shots that Pelicans rookie Herb Jones could not find a way of defending.

In an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, Paul said, "it's fun[the playoffs], just fun, and we're trying to keep it going."

The crafty point guard knew he had to get Deandre Ayton going and assisted with his 21 first-half points. Paul mentioned, "I gotta make sure my big brother gets touches. Not only was he making shots, rebounding, and playing great defense, but in that fourth quarter, he told me, "I'm going to get loose, shoot the ball." "

Ayton became another difference-maker for Monty William's team for the Game-3 victory.

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and guard CJ McCollum (3) talk in the second half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns won, 114-111. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Hopefully, New Orleans' talented two, McCollum and Ingram, were paying attention and taking notes on Paul's Game-3's clinic inside Smoothie King Center. He was clutch, and they fell short with a combined 20 points in the final quarter of action.

The Suns outscored the Pelicans in the paint 64-40 for the game and outrebounded them 12-to-5 in the fourth.

Paul showed why veteran stars understand the moment and want the basketball in a postseason's crucial times.

Hopefully, CJ McCollum can take a page out of the Chris Paul point-guard playbook and get New Orleans to square-up Game 4 on Sunday before traveling back to Phoenix.

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) and forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) in the second half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center. The Suns won, 114-111. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Other Key 4th Quarter Notes

Pelicans undrafted free-agent guard Jose Alvarado was fearless in contesting the Suns' bigs and had a 9-point quarter. He kept New Orleans in the game, matching Paul with 7-straight points at one point.

Ayton and Paul had 9 of the Suns' 12 rebounds.

Herb Jones had a rookie-esque fourth quarter and failed to contain and trap Chris Paul on screens.

Jaxson Hayes' defense and length were missing.

Jonas Valanciunas played 1:56 minutes with 0 points. OUCH!

The Pelicans' defense stalled with zero steals and two blocks.

