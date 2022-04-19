Skip to main content

Trey Murphy III: 'Under-the-Radar X-Factor' for Pelicans

The Pelicans' rookie was recognized as a player who might steal a game for New Orleans in the playoffs.

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves down but not out in their first-round playoff matchup with Phoenix. The team will look to regroup and steal Game 2 away from the Suns. If they are to do so, they may need a significant contribution from rookie Trey Murphy III.

ESPN highlighted him as an X-Factor who could sway a game or a series the Pelicans' way. Here's a snippet of what they had to say about Trey Murphy III. 

Trey Murphy III
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Murphy's shooting is what made him attractive as a prospect when selected with the No. 17 pick in last year's draft. He has been a mainstay in the Pelicans' rotation since March 7, and during that time, he has made 43.8% of his 3s on 4.3 attempts per game. Murphy can come in and score in bunches to give the Pelicans a big lift, if needed.  ESPN

Murphy was a catalyst in Friday's Play-in Tournament victory against the Clippers to gain entry into the playoffs. He played the entire 4th quarter against the Clippers and hit four 3-pointers which helped propel the Pelicans to victory. His outside shooting touch will be critical as the game plan for the Suns is to blitz both Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum on pick and rolls. Guys will be open and need to hit open shots for the Pelicans to have a chance. That was not the case on Sunday night, especially in the 1st half.

The Pelicans were just 2 of 11 on "uncontested" 3-point shots in the first half against Phoenix. Murphy is a guy who can change the way defenses play based on his shooting ability. Look for Willie Green to draw up plays to get Murphy more shots in Game 2. He only attempted 4 in 26 minutes of play.

The Pelicans will need them or face a daunting 0-2 deficiency. The team has never won a series as a franchise after trailing 0-2. If the Pelicans avoid that deficit, Trey Murphy III may be a big reason. 

Read New Orleans Pelicans News

Trey Murphy III
Playoffs

Trey Murphy III: 'Under-the-Radar X-Factor' for Pelicans

By Terry Kimble38 seconds ago
USATSI_18108410_168388561_lowres
NBA

Pelicans, Green Making Game-2 Tweaks Against Suns

By Chris Dodson2 hours ago
Devonte' Graham
Playoffs

Pelicans Late Adjusting to Playoffs' Physicality, Fall 110-99 to Suns in Game 1

By Chris DodsonApr 18, 2022
Brandon Ingram
NBA

Brandon Ingram is Building His Skills to Fit Playoffs

By Chris DodsonApr 17, 2022
Brandon Ingram
NBA

Pelicans vs. Suns: Suns Seek To Shrink Floor On Brandon Ingram

By Chris DodsonApr 17, 2022
USATSI_18097424_168388561_lowres
Basketball

The Pelicans' Fight and Resolve Will Carry Them a Long Way

By Terry KimbleApr 16, 2022
USATSI_18097424_168388561_lowres
Editorial

Pelicans Do It With Defense

By David GrubbApr 16, 2022
Trey Murphy III
NBA

Trey Murphy III Shoots New Orleans Pelicans Into NBA Playoffs

By Chris DodsonApr 16, 2022