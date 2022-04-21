Pelicans Sold Out Smoothie King Center A Recipe For Success

The New Orleans Pelicans have sold out the Smoothie King Center for Games 3 and 4 against the Phoenix Suns on French Quarter Fest weekend. Just one win ensures a Game 6.

There will not be 12 empty seats in the Smoothie King Center when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Phoenix Suns this weekend. Both Games 3 and 4 of this first-round Western Conference Playoffs battle are completely sold out according to the team. Willie Green’s squad will look to use the home-court advantage to take a commanding lead in the series now tied at one game each.

Gates for the game will open at 7 p.m. local time for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff. The Pelicans will have a happy hour set up on David Dixon Drive that begins at 6:30 p.m. The team wants a proper New Orleans crowd welcoming Monty Williams back to town. The organization is aiming for another Red Out and will be handing out free #OneNOLA T-Shirt Friday night and a Willie Green-inspired “You Gotta Fight” shirt Sunday.

There will be live music, free face painting, some free Pelicans signs that will be allowed in the arena, and some kid-friendly pop-a-shot-styled games. All season ticket holders will receive two free beers and are encouraged to share photos using the hashtag #OneNOLAFriday for Game 3. Fans can also check in on the ESPN and Bally Sport New Orleans pregame broadcasts which will be held on-site an hour before tipoff.

New Orleans Pelicans Governor Mrs. Gayle Benson said, “We are excited to host a playoff game in the Smoothie King Center, and thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our Pelicans and the wonderful city of New Orleans in front of a national audience. Having just attended games one and two in Phoenix, they made it very difficult on our team with great crowd noise all game. I am confident that our Pelicans fans will be louder and prouder.”

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“I truly believe the spirit and support from our fans uplifts our team and our community, and I look forward to seeing everyone come out early to our Red Out games on Friday and Sunday night,” Benson added.

New Orleans is known for showing up for big events and this weekend might rival the build-up to the recently held Final Four. With French Quarter Festival kicking off just down the street, the Pelicans have the perfect recipe to pull off a couple of wins. Even one victory would secure at least one more home playoff game next Thursday.