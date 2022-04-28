Devin Booker Returns, Pelicans Have To Pick Poison In Game 6

The New Orleans Pelicans will have to handle the return of Devin Booker while facing elimination in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns.

Adrain Wojnarowski is reporting Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker (strained hamstring) is expected to play in Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker will go through pregame warmups to test his legs and will rejoin the starting lineup barring any setbacks.

Booker has missed the last three games but the Suns can still wrap up the first-round series with a win tonight. His return will allow Monty Williams to draw up a few more plays to take the pressure off of Chris Paul. Willie Green will have to find ways to attack Booker on both ends of the floor.

Mar 15, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones have been teaming up to defend Paul. Paul has had trouble handling the full-court press late, coughing up turnovers and even failing to cross half-court within 8 seconds. Having Booker back will mean Alvarado and Jones will have to divide their attention instead of focusing on Paul.

This news could mean Alvarado plays more minutes as long as he stays out of could trouble. Jones would get to lock in on Booker and Paul would have to fight through Alvarado, Brandon Ingram, and Trey Murphy III to find a mismatch with Jonas Valanciunas. Phoenix likes to let Paul find the best shot but they will have to play quickly to keep up with the Pelicans in the Smoothie King Center.

Willie Green cannot let Paul dictate the pace while Alvarado watches from the sidelines. Devonte' Graham has yet to slow Paul down and has not been the spark plug off the bench this team needs. Alvarado has been initiating the offense early and made some late shots to bail out broken possessions. He has earned the chance to corral Paul full-time.

Apr 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans need to attack Booker's defense as well. Tiring out Booker and Paul before the fourth quarter has led to wins in this series. The Suns will keep an eye on Booker as well. They cannot afford to push Booker and risk him making the hamstring injury worse. The Suns still have plans on making an NBA Finals run and that is unlikely without their MVP candidate.

The Pelicans have already won two elimination games but need a victory in Game 6 to force a fourth win or go home situation. Booker's return may seem rushed but the Suns want to avoid the pressure of a do-or-die Game 7.

