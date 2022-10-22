Pelicans the Take Sting Out of Hornets, Improve to 2-0

Skip to main content

Pelicans Take the Sting Out of Hornets, Improve to 2-0

The Pelicans improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2018-2019 season.

The New Orleans Pelicans will head home undefeated and improved to 2-0 after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 124-112. 

The game started like the Brooklyn game, with the Pelicans dominating the 1st quarter. The Pels led 35-24 after the first quarter, defensively imposed their will with four steals, and forced six turnovers on the Hornets. Things would not remain that way as the Hornets battled back and kept it close much of the game.

Every time the Hornets would dwindle the lead, it seemed one man would ensure it remained intact. Jonas Valanciunas finished the game with 30 points, 17 rebounds and punished the Hornets in the paint. 

The Pelicans had 62 paint points and outrebounded the Hornets by 16 on the glass. 

On a night when Zion Williamson struggled from the floor, shooting just 7-19, Jonas made sure the Pelicans would leave Spectrum Center with a victory.

Brandon Ingram continued his strong start to the season by scoring 28 points once again. He also added 9 rebounds and 7 assists for a complete game output. 

The duo of Jonas and Ingram was pivotal down the stretch when the Hornets cut the lead to 4 in the fourth quarter. 

The young Pelicans didn't panic, quickly stretched the lead to double-digits, and wouldn't allow the Hornets to get any closer.

Aside from dominating the paint, the Pelicans were the more aggressive team, leading to 37 free throw attempts compared to the Hornets' 14. New Orleans cooled off significantly from the 3-point line and shot just 8 of 22 from beyond the arc. Their 34 free throws were pivotal in the victory.

Zion Williamson said the current Pelicans are "the most special team he's ever been around."  The only team that comes close is his squad at Duke. 

It's an impressive 2-0 start for the Pelicans; the first in four years. They became the 5th NBA team in the last 25 years to open a season 2-0 without trailing.  

New Orleans hopes to continue its special season in their home opener against the Utah Jazz at 6 PM CT inside the Smoothie King Arena on Oct. 23. 

