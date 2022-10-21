Game Preview: Pels Look For First 2-0 Start Since 2018-19 Season

The New Orleans Pelicans will try to build on their opening night success and get off to a rare undefeated start on the road by defeating the Charlotte Hornets Friday night.

Following their electric debut victory over the Brooklyn Nets to open the 2022-23 season, the New Orleans Pelicans take their show to Charlotte in search of an encore performance against the Hornets.

The Pelicans (1-0) put together a dominant performance in the season opener, with the “Big 3” of Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and CJ McCollum combining for 74 points, 14 assists, 20 rebounds, and eight steals to lead the way to a 22-point win that grabbed the attention of the entire NBA community.

Friday night, the Pelicans have the opportunity to start a season 2-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season, and the chance to win their first two road games of the year since they did so with victories over the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets back in 2010.

That squad, still known as the Hornets, went on to finish 46-36 before bowing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the first round of the playoffs.

Expectations for these Pelicans are higher than that, and nothing fans or pundits saw on Wednesday night did anything to lower them.

The Pelicans are talented. They are deep. They are well coached. And they are tenacious.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are coming off of an impressive road win of their own, having blown out the Spurs 129-102 in the AT&T Center.

Last season Charlotte certainly seemed like a team on the rise, with the continued growth in LaMelo Ball’s game and solid young core that won 43 games. However, it was a bumpy offseason in the Queen City as the team let go of head coach James Borrego, hired Kenny Atkinson before he abruptly changed his mind, and then went back to former head coach Steve Clifford who had been fired after the 2017-18 season.

During his first stint with the Hornets, Clifford reached the playoffs twice in five seasons, but never advanced past the first round. Michael Jordan and company are hoping for better results the second time around.

These teams are similar in a number of ways. Both excel in the open court and have players capable of manning multiple positions, allowing for flexibility on both ends of the floor.

However, while the Hornets are still searching for an identity, the Pelicans seem to know exactly who they are and what they want to be as a basketball team.

Like a great chef, New Orleans has the ability to serve it to you however you want it.

The Hornets are fast. The Pelicans are faster.

The Hornets are athletic. The Pelicans are even more so.

The Hornets can shoot it pretty good. The Pelicans can shoot it better.

The biggest question is can the Pelicans be consistently good, night in and night out, at home and on the road?

We start to find out tonight.

Pelicans vs Hornets

Time: 6:00 PM CDT

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

Read More Pelicans News: