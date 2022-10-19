Pelicans 2022-23 Season Predictions: Record, Awards, MVP, Postseason
Pelicans Scoop writers give their 2022-23 season predictions on the New Orleans Pelicans.
Chris Dodson
- Record: Tied for 1st in division with Memphis
- Team MVP: Ingram
- MIP: Trey Murphy III
- Top Defensive Player: Herbert 'Not on Herb' Jones
- 6th Man: Devonte Graham
- Postseason Projection: 2nd round series goes 6-7. Chance at Conference finals.
- Postseason Awards: Zion Williamson - All-NBA; Brandon Ingram - All Star; Dyson Daniels - 2nd Team All Rookie; Herbert Jones - 2nd Team Defense; Willie Green - Coach of the Year
Terry Kimble
- Record: 3rd in division behind Dallas and Memphis
- Team MVP: Brandon Ingram
- Team MIP: Trey Murphy III
- Best Defensive Player: Herbert Jones
- 6th Man: Trey Murphy III
Postseason Projection: Win 1st round matchup depending on seeding. Lose in 2nd-round ceiling.
Postseason Awards/Accolades: Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are All-Stars; Herbert Jones - All-NBA 1st Team (Defense), Dyson Daniels - All-Rookie, 2nd Team
David Grubb
- Record: 6th seed in the West
- MVP: Brandon Ingram
- MIP: Trey Murphy III
- Defense: Herbert Jones
- 6th Man: Trey Murphy III
- Postseason: Advance to round 2
- Postseason Awards/Accolades: Zion Williams - All-Star starter; Brandon Ingram: All-Star reserve, All-NBA 3rd Team; Herbert Jones - All-Defense 2nd Team; Dyson Daniels - All-Rookie 2nd Team
Kyle T. Mosley
- Record: 4th in the West
- MVP: Zion Williamson
- Most Improved Player: Jose Alvarado
- Best Defensive Player - Herbert Jones (1st); Jonas Valanciunas (2nd)
- 6th Man - Jose Alvarado
- Postseason: Advance to the Conference Finals
- Postseason Awards/Accolades: Zion Williamson - All-NBA, All-Star (1st), Runner-up MVP; Brandon Ingram - 2nd Team All-NBA, All-Star (1st); CJ McCollum - All-Star (2nd); Herbert Jones - NBA Defensive Team (2nd); Dyson Daniels - All-Rookie Team (2nd); Jose Alvarado - 6th Man of the Year Runner-Up; Willie Green - Coach of the Year Runner-Up
