Pelicans 2022-23 Season Predictions: Record, Awards, MVP, Postseason

Pelicans Scoop writers give their 2022-23 season predictions on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram

Chris Dodson

  • Record: Tied for 1st in division with Memphis
  • Team MVP: Ingram
  • MIP: Trey Murphy III
  • Top Defensive Player: Herbert 'Not on Herb' Jones
  • 6th Man: Devonte Graham
  • Postseason Projection: 2nd round series goes 6-7. Chance at Conference finals.
  • Postseason Awards: Zion Williamson - All-NBA; Brandon Ingram - All Star; Dyson Daniels - 2nd Team All Rookie; Herbert Jones - 2nd Team Defense; Willie Green - Coach of the Year
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III

Terry Kimble

  • Record: 3rd in division behind Dallas and Memphis
  • Team MVP: Brandon Ingram
  • Team MIP: Trey Murphy III
  • Best Defensive Player: Herbert Jones
  • 6th Man: Trey Murphy III

    Postseason Projection: Win 1st round matchup depending on seeding. Lose in 2nd-round ceiling.

  • Postseason Awards/Accolades: Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are All-Stars; Herbert Jones - All-NBA 1st Team (Defense), Dyson Daniels - All-Rookie, 2nd Team

Herb Jones

David Grubb

  • Record: 6th seed in the West
  • MVP: Brandon Ingram
  • MIP: Trey Murphy III
  • Defense: Herbert Jones
  • 6th Man: Trey Murphy III
  • Postseason: Advance to round 2
  • Postseason Awards/Accolades: Zion Williams - All-Star starter; Brandon Ingram: All-Star reserve, All-NBA 3rd Team; Herbert Jones - All-Defense 2nd Team; Dyson Daniels - All-Rookie 2nd Team
ZION WILLIAMSON - PELICANS

Kyle T. Mosley

  • Record: 4th in the West
  • MVP: Zion Williamson
  • Most Improved Player: Jose Alvarado
  • Best Defensive Player - Herbert Jones (1st); Jonas Valanciunas (2nd)
  • 6th Man - Jose Alvarado
  • Postseason: Advance to the Conference Finals
  • Postseason Awards/Accolades: Zion Williamson - All-NBA, All-Star (1st), Runner-up MVP; Brandon Ingram - 2nd Team All-NBA, All-Star (1st); CJ McCollum - All-Star (2nd); Herbert Jones - NBA Defensive Team (2nd); Dyson Daniels - All-Rookie Team (2nd); Jose Alvarado - 6th Man of the Year Runner-Up; Willie Green - Coach of the Year Runner-Up

