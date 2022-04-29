Pelicans Eliminated by Suns After Chris Paul's Perfect Night

In Devin Booker's return to the lineup, the Phoenix Suns finally set the New Orleans Pelicans down to rest with a 115-109 playoff road win.

In Devin Booker's return to the lineup, the Phoenix Suns finally set the New Orleans Pelicans down to rest with a 115-109 playoff road win. The Suns moved on to the second round while the Pelicans started their offseason programs.

The Pelicans had the momentum and a 10-point lead going into halftime. They led the Suns in bench points (18-12), points in the paint (36-8), second-chance points (14-0), and fast-break points (13-2). Then Paul came out and drew two quick fouls on Herb Jones and CJ McCollum. Paul hit a jump shot to give the Suns the lead with over six minutes left in the third, and New Orleans got nervous.

Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) is defended by Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Booker (13 points, 5 rebounds) returned to the lineup. Paul made history by making every shot. He was 14/14 for 33 points in 35 minutes. However, McCollum's mixed bag performance in closeout games continued in Game 6. He only had 16 points and was sent to the bench with five fouls early in the second half.

McCollum had also picked up a flagrant 1 in the first half after reviewing a tough play to deny a layup. McCollum dished out one assist and had one made three-pointer. His three turnovers, including a late one with a minute remaining, all led to points for Phoenix.

Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reaches back for a steal attempt on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Ingram (22 points, 11 assists, 5 rebounds) did what he could to keep the season alive. Herb Jones (16 pts.), Jose Alvarado (11 pts.), Trey Murphy III (12 pts.), and Larry Nance Jr. all scored in double figures, but the Pelicans still fell just short of getting over more game. Jonas Valanciunas got 10 points but had little help defending Deandre Ayton (10/12, 22 points).

It was a family affair for the final game in the Smoothie King Center this year. Fans stayed an extra half hour to show their appreciation for the season and wish Chris Paul and Monty Williams all the best going forward. Josh Hart was even in the building to watch his old teammates. Every member of the Suns embraced Green after the loss. The loss to his former team had the New Orleans coach in tears.

It was a tough series for the Suns, but the top seed ultimately prevailed. Now New Orleans knows what it needs to be a contender next season.

Read New Orleans Pelicans News