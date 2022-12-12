Pelicans Pull Away From Suns In Overtime

The New Orleans Pelicans have now won 12 of their last 14 games and have stretched their lead as the top seed in the Western Conference.

(New Orleans) “Zion is — he’s a matchup problem,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He just attacks. And when he attacks like he does, he’s just tough to cover... It’s incredible what he can do.”

Zion Williamson scored 35 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and even hit two three-pointers to stretch the New Orleans Pelicans lead for the top spot in the Western Conference. CJ McCollum (29), Naji Marshall (16), Larry Nance Jr. (15), and Dyson Daniels (11) all scored in double figures. Deandre Ayton (28) and Mikal Bridges (27) led the Phoenix Suns, who were playing without Devin Booker.

This was the second victory over the Suns in three days. Jose Alvarado frustrated Chris Paul into a six-point night and received an elbow to the neck for his troubles. The Pelicans have now won 12 of their last 14 games.



This was another tight battle reminiscent of last year’s playoff series. The game went to overtime because Williamson and Marshall missed free throws with less than a minute remaining in regulation. Paul tied the scores with a pull-up jumper with 2.8 seconds to go. Paul and Ayton fouled out and New Orleans won the extra frame by five.

Williamson showed his appreciation for everyone who has helped him along the way. The work and dedication have really paid off, according to the All-Star.

The Pelicans scored six straight after Paul’s departure. McCollum's step-back jumper was followed by a Naji Marshall finger roll to beat the shot clock. Another McCollum floater gave the home team the lead for good. The Suns have now lost five of their last six games.

Willie Green's squad will now fly out for two road games in three days against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and Thursday. Then they visit Phoenix next Saturday.

Read More Pelicans News: