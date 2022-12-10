Pelicans Win Duel With Suns, Remain Best in the West

The New Orleans Pelicans extended their win streak against Western Conference nemesis and remain in first-place.

NEW ORLEANS, La - New Orleans defeated Phoenix 128-117 for control of the Western Conference in front of an electric crowd at the Smoothie King Center on Friday night.

Dec 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The division's top-two teams clashed in New Orleans in the first of two consecutive games since the Suns eliminated the Pelicans in Game 6. Thanks to Zion Williamson, this game didn't end like the last.

Zion Williamson was unstoppable with 35 points, seven rebounds, and four assists as the Suns could not challenge his strength and speed.

New Orleans dominated the paint by outscoring the Suns 72-38. They also led the rebounding battle 44-37.

Phoenix's three-point shooting at +42 from beyond the arc, shooting 22/44 from the three-point range, kept them in the contest.

Dec 9, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) looks to pass the ball against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns made 14 three-pointers in the second half compared to the Pelicans' 8 for the entire game. Chris Paul's 24 points, six from downtown, and Damion Lee's four three-point shots fueled Phoenix's run to cut into the Pelicans' lead.

Devin Booker shot 5/17 and struggled, thanks to Dyson Daniels' outstanding defensive effort. The rookie started in place of Herb Jones (ankle) and finished the match with 4 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

CJ McCollum was aggressive coming out of halftime, scoring 16 of his 18 points in the second half. His 10 points in the 3rd quarter neutralized the Suns' second-half run.

But when the Pelicans needed a big shot, they turned to their star power forward, Zion Williamson, to deliver.

New Orleans' bench again was a significant factor in the game. Jose Alvarado, Larry Nance Jr, Naji Marshall, and Devonte Graham combined for 56 points on over 60% shooting.

The Pelicans committed 11 turnovers and shot 35 free throws compared to just 13 free throw attempts from Phoenix.

While it may be premature to call this a rivalry, the tension was high between the two teams. Zion's windmill dunk to punctuate the victory created more animosity and drama for game two.

Sunday, expect the Suns to have a chip on their shoulders for revenge, and more fireworks on the floor between these Western Conference foes. Part 2's tip off in Smoothie King Center is set for 2:30 PM CT, on Sunday, Dec. 11.

