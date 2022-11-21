Brandon Ingram the '3-Point Marksman'

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram is expanding his game as a deadly marksman in his 3-point shooting. He leads the team with a career-best 49% from beyond the arc.

After the Boston game, Ingram spoke about his 5 of 11 three-point shooting night, which was his focus during summer training. So far, the hard work has paid off.

Nov 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

When Ingram entered the league, he attempted a few 3-pointers. Over his first three seasons with the Lakers, he averaged just two 3-point shots per game. Since joining the Pelicans, BI boosted his attempts to five 3-pointer per contest. As his attempts have risen, so has his shooting percentage.

Statistically, Ingram's shooting percentage rises when he attempts five or more 3-point shots in a game. When this occurs, Ingram shoots a little over 38%. When he shoots less than five 3-pointers, the percentage drops to below 37%.

Ingram is known for being a deadly midrange shooter who uses his size and length to get to his spot and rises over the defender. At 6-8 and with a 7-3 wingspan, many players cannot contest Ingram's shot on the court. The bonus to his game has been his ability to catch and shoot from beyond the arc.

This season, 71% of Ingram's three-point buckets have come from a teammate's assist. He is 5th in the NBA in 3-point made from catch-and-shoot attempts (minimum three per contest). The star forward has truly rounded out to be an all-around scorer.

Ingram has shot with confidence and inspired his team to follow. His deep shots have been a positive effect on the Pelicans. Currently, New Orleans is 4th in 3-point shooting at 38.5%. They are shooting an NBA-best 45.3% from beyond the arc in their previous three contests. As a team, they have made a concerted effort to shoot more 3s, and it is working.

The beauty of Ingram's personality is that he is never satisfied enough. Boston Celtics hit a barrage of 3s in the first quarter against the Pelicans on Friday evening. Afterward, Ingram lamented it was his worst defensive quarter of the season and vowed to improve that aspect of the court. Given his track record, there's little doubt he won't enhance his defense.

Just as he worked on becoming a three-point assassin, when Ingram sets a goal, he usually hits the mark.

