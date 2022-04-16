Trey Murphy III Shoots New Orleans Pelicans Into NBA Playoffs

It took Trey Murphy III longer than Herb Jones or Jose Alvarado to get comfortable with his role but that patience has paid off for the New Orleans Pelicans.

It took Trey Murphy III longer than Herb Jones or Jose Alvarado to get comfortable with his role, but that patience has paid off for the New Orleans Pelicans. Murphy III wasn't scared of the moment; he just had to mature to the NBA level. He even thought the professional game would fit him better than college after playing in some NBA Summer League games.

Murphy III told me last summer he noticed, "On the court, just different pace and different defensive rules. Being spaced out, it's a whole different game from the college game, and I really like it a lot. It's probably working in my favor more than it's hurt me."

It worked all right, in a fortune favors the brave sort of way. After months of working at the fringes of the rotation and some trips to the G-League Birmingham Squadron, Trey Murphy III had his first big moment in the NBA. He used it to push the New Orleans Pelicans past the LA Clippers for the final Western Conference playoffs spot.

Mar 27, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) drives around Los Angeles Lakers forward Stanley Johnson (14) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won, 116-108. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Murphy drained two clutch three-pointers midway through the fourth quarter. The first made close the gap to one possession. The second shot tied the game at 94, and New Orleans led the rest of the way. It was a pivotal moment, but Murphy III proved capable of handling elimination game pressure, especially in the second half.

Green only played Murphy III a handful of minutes in the first half. Murphy III checked in with 4:03 left in the third quarter and never returned. Green let the rookie work the last 16 minutes of the game and Murphy III ended the night with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. He was 4/6 from three-point range and hit both of his free throws. He did not foul, nor did he commit a turnover.

Apr 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) dunks the ball over center Jaxson Hayes (10) against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

CJ McCollum said the production from Murphy III "shows the work ethic and preparation. He's been in and out of the lineup, he's been in the G-League some. Sometimes he's in the game, sometimes he's not played some in the first half, then didn't play a lot in the second quarter, then Coach throws him in. That's a sign of trust but also him being ready. He'd catch and shoot. Got some offensive rebounds. Got to the free-throw line. It gives us a different dynamic because of his ability to shoot, and I think the other team recognizes that. Tonight he stepped up and made some great plays for us."

Ingram echoed McCollum's compliments while adding, "Trey Murphy was big in that fourth quarter. Maybe even in the third quarter, just defensive rebounding and knocking down shots. We're going to need that from him as we continue to go on, for him to knock shots down, be ready, and continue to learn the game."

Considering all 14 points came in the second half, it is undeniable Murphy III brought something to the team Green could not find anywhere else on the bench. Murphy III made four of the team's six three-pointers, a worrisome stat line once the celebrating is done. He is shooting 44% from deep in his last 14 games. The team will need him to keep stepping up as they move on to face the Phoenix Suns in the NBA playoffs' first round.

