ESPN Analyst Picks Pelicans, CJ McCollum to Upset Clippers

ESPN Analyst Picks Pelicans to Upset Clippers
ESPN NBA analyst Tim Legler picks the New Orleans Pelicans to upset the Los Angeles Clippers on the road for the final Western Conference Play-In Tournament game.
While previewing the Play-In matchups, Legler believes "CJ McCollum is built for this stage. Every time I think of CJ McCollum in a pressure game, I think of what he did in a Game-7 at Denver a few years ago when Damian Leonard really struggled." He added, "He loves the prime time. I'm going to go with the upset and take the Pelicans."
Read More
ESPN has the Clippers at a 63% BPI over the Pelicans. Clippers star Paul George is out of the game after testing positive for COVID-19. The news isn't good for the Clippers, who are 24-27 without George on the hardwood this past regular season. Coach Lue and his team will miss his scoring leader's 24.3 PPG.
The winner becomes the No. 8 seed and advances to meet the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the Western Conference NBA Playoffs.
Los Angeles' Luke Kennard is questionable for a sore right hamstring, and Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston are out of the contest with injuries.
Read New Orleans Pelicans News
- McCollum and Pelicans Vets Take Flight and Soar to a Play-In Game Win Over Spurs
- Pelicans' Keys to Defeat the Spurs
- Spurs vs. Pelicans: Willie Green Can't Gameplan Against History
- Pelicans Shootaround Notes (Apr. 12)
- New Orleans Pelicans Protecting The Nest With Loyal Fans
- Spurs vs. Pelicans: Young Team Handling Elimination Game Emotions
- Pelicans Need Ingram, Improved Defense to Advance
- Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas Lead Pelicans in 2022 Hustle Stats