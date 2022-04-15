ESPN Analyst Picks Pelicans, CJ McCollum to Upset Clippers

ESPN analyst picks the New Orleans Pelicans for a road upset over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Play-In Tournament game.

ESPN NBA analyst Tim Legler picks the New Orleans Pelicans to upset the Los Angeles Clippers on the road for the final Western Conference Play-In Tournament game.

While previewing the Play-In matchups, Legler believes "CJ McCollum is built for this stage. Every time I think of CJ McCollum in a pressure game, I think of what he did in a Game-7 at Denver a few years ago when Damian Leonard really struggled." He added, "He loves the prime time. I'm going to go with the upset and take the Pelicans."

Apr 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) moves the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN has the Clippers at a 63% BPI over the Pelicans. Clippers star Paul George is out of the game after testing positive for COVID-19. The news isn't good for the Clippers, who are 24-27 without George on the hardwood this past regular season. Coach Lue and his team will miss his scoring leader's 24.3 PPG.

The winner becomes the No. 8 seed and advances to meet the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the Western Conference NBA Playoffs.

Los Angeles' Luke Kennard is questionable for a sore right hamstring, and Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston are out of the contest with injuries.

