Jalen Rose: May Be Time to 'Bet on Pelicans' Stock, Bandwagon to Jump On'

ESPN analyst believes in the Pelicans stock going into the Play-In Tournament game.

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose believes Pelicans and guard CJ McCollum. He thinks CJ gives the team "professionalism and leadership."

Rose debated the merits of McCollum over James Harden with an ESPN panel of Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, and Michael Wilbon.

Stephen A. Smith argued if the Philadelphia GM Daryl Morey should have made an offer to Portland for CJ McCollum instead of Nets' James Harden. Rose believes McCollum would have been a better asset for Philadelphia in pairing him with MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

No one can argue the importance of McCollum in the New Orleans Pelicans lineup since his arrival after the Feb. 8 trade with Portland.

Before CJ McCollum became a member of the Pelicans, New Orleans had a 22-32 record and averaged 105.9 PPG, with a 44% field goal shooting percentage. After inserting McCollum into the starting rotation, New Orleans is 15-14, shooting 115.8 PPG (+9. 9PPG improvement), and increased the team's shooting percentage to 49%.

McCollum has benefited from the trade as well as the Pelicans. The guard averaged 24.3 PPG, 39% 3-PT, and 5.9 APG in 26 games with the Pelicans.

Before the trade, McCollum averaged 20.5 PPG, 4.5 APG, and 4.3 RPG.

McCollum, Ingram, and Valančiūnas should continue the charge against the "Paul George-less" Clippers tonight. After a positive COVID-19 test, George is out and must follow the NBA's health and safety protocols. Since the announcement of George missing the Play-In Tournament contest, the Pelicans became a 1-point favorite over the Clippers.

"New Orleans is hitting their stride at the right time. They're moving Brandon Ingram around, down screens, one or two dribble pull-ups left; CJ McCollum is taking over in the clutch. Three rookies that are playing quality minutes," Rose said. He wrapped up his debate, "if you want an NBA stock to bet on, or if you're looking for a bandwagon to jump on, make it the Pelicans."

Read New Orleans Pelicans News