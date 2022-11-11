Willie Green Bides Time With Big Man Rotations

"We need everybody. We need everybody...We all got to get it going. We're good when we all play good."

"We're still figuring out a lot of things. It feels good to win but after the Atlanta game we have to step it up."

Those were the words of Jonas Valanciunas after a tough road win over the Chicago Bulls. That also did not happen in the Smoothie King Center homecoming against the Portland Trail Blazers, who were missing All-NBA star Damian Lillard and also playing the second game of a back-to-back set. A zone defense baffled the New Orleans Pelicans and head coach Willie Green went without a paint-patroling big man for long stretches in the second half.

Nov 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Asked if the decision to go with a small ball lineup was a reply to the zone, Green was direct. "It did. I thought even though they were in a zone they had more of a smaller lineup on the floor so we tried to make some adjustments going with Larry, going with (Zion) some at the five then putting some shooting around him. Once again, we only shot 28 three's but it was the turnovers that killed us down the stretch."

Incorporating Zion Williamson was always going to be the priority, especially early in the season. However, missed time from Williamson and Larry Nance Jr. has robbed Green of the time needed to evaluate what does and does not work.

Now opposing teams as starting to get a blueprint on how to defend the Pelicans. Even when Williamson gets to his spot at the rim, he is met by four defenders. Rebounding and limiting second-chance points on the other end is also an issue.

Williamson made his second shot on his third attempt in Chicago. It came in the third quarter. Slow starts are starting to become a trend and that was the case against Portland. He finished with 29 points but Brandon Ingram fouled out and without help, New Orleans never had a chance to make a comeback.

"I've got to watch the film. See which calls were 50/50 on which fouls I would still make that play and which fouls where I can't risk getting that foul because like you said, being in the playoffs for three minutes, hell even being on the bench for a minute thirty could be a complete game changer. So it's just watching film and seeing which fouls where I disagree or which fouls are like nah, that was a dumb foul."

What made it worse is Williamson saw it coming.

"We figured they would come with zone because they've been playing a lot of zone the whole year...We were making the right plays but we just weren't being quick and decisive. We were just kind of holding it and trying to make something happen when the easy play was there."

But Green knows that like Valanciunas, the burden cannot all be placed on Williamson's shoulders either.

"I think it's not just Zion. The entire starting unit has to do a better job of starting off with more force and more energy. In the last couple of games, we’ve been down, 8-10 points early, and I’ve had to call a timeout. We just have to do a better job of getting off to a good start, and that’s with all five guys on the court.”

Green explained another option before playing Portland, replying Willy Hernangomez is "a pro. We are so appreciative of who he is as a person and player. Whenever you call on him, he is ready to come in and play and give you big minutes or in short stints, whatever it is. I like what he gave us in Chicago. He gave us effort. He gave us energy. He gave us some scoring so whenever we need Willy he is there for us."

After escaping Chicago with a tough road win, Green conceded "We’ll take it. We still have some work to do. We have to continue to improve...” It's frustrating to hear this yet again, but the positive momentum did not last long. The team's disjointed play has moments but the offensive seems to lack a mission statement at times. The Pelicans (6-6) have not strung two wins together since their 2-0 start.

Green has a few dependable shooters to deploy around a mishmash of big-man rotations. There are still 70 games left to figure things out with Williamson starting and, hopefully, finishing the most important games this spring. He can bide time knowing the talent is there, they just need the game-speed repetitions to play more than they think, to paraphrase Williamson.

Williamson, Nance Jr., Valanciunas, Hernangomez, and Jaxson Hayes are known quantities at this point. There is still room for improvement individually but Green's job is to maximize the sum of the collective parts. That's not happening yet, but the foundation is in place.

Williamson can bully his way to the rim at will and is learning to trust his outside shot. He made more three-pointers in the last three games than in the first three weeks of the season. Nance Jr. is finally comfortable. Hernangomez is an MVP-caliber bargain. Hayes is a developmental asset sitting fifth on the depth chart judging by minutes played.

As for Valanciunas, the veteran leader will not deviate from his respected, veteran approach. The unquestionable starting center said after beating the Bulls, "I was just going hard. I was just going aggressive. Doing my thing with rebounds, setting the screens, and finding opportunities. So that's what I'm going to be doing."

Green's squad just has to figure out how to close games out. Half of this team's losses have come in overtime. Crushing defeats that stem from inconsistent play can ruin playoff chances. The Pelicans had hopes of hosting a series, and not having to win Play-in games yet again. To avoid that fate, the big man rotation needs to get worked out. Playing without one did not work at all.

Read More Pelicans News: