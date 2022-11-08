Pelicans, Zion Williamson Still Searching For Identity

The New Orleans Pelicans have done well to start the season but they still lack an identity after 10 games of incorporating Zion Williamson.

The New Orleans Pelicans are sitting in the same spot they were at the end of last season. Willie Green's squad sits at 5-5 on the season and are battling with the LA Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves for play-in playoff positioning.

This team is a vibe, sure. It does not have a strong identity yet. Green's defense-first approach is in no doubt, the formula is already proven and the locker room has bought it. They just need to find a way to bring it out of this team the same way the Pelicans did last year. Call it vibes, swagger, or killer instinct. Some nights, it seems to be lacking and it's not for a lack of talent.

Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and guard CJ McCollum (3) talk in the second half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns won, 114-111. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Team dinners and nights out in L.A. for Halloween only go so far. It's hard to find an identity in an airport, especially when trying to incorporate Zion Williamson back into the team. The Pelicans have played most of the games on their road so being in 8th place right now is not exactly a letdown. Thankfully, 11 of the next 15 games tip off in the Smoothie King Center.

Furthermore, three of the team's losses came in overtime, and if just one Dyson Daniels free-throw goes down New Orleans would have had a winning record all season. Instead, they are floating at .500. when they are just a few bounces away from being 8-2 and on top of the Western Conference.

There is no reason to panic but there are going to be some chances to tinker with the rotations and the exploring of a few trades. So what's the diagnosis just ten games in? The Pelicans will have to improve their defense to overcome some lack of height and learn to let the three-pointers fly at a higher rate. Coach Green has admitted as much in the past week in the press conferences.

Herb Jones was thrown to the fire as a rookie. Daniels has only been allowed to step into the kitchen and cook for 46 minutes this season, mainly logged DNP-CDs on the stat sheet. Only twice has the rookie played more than 6 minutes in a game, with a high of 22 against Dallas.

Daniels posted 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, and 1 block while only missing one shot and committing just a single turnover in that game. Green says it is defense that earns minutes. Devonte' Graham might have to give up some time so the Pelicans can know what they have in Daniels.

Daniels did not get a chance to do anything against Myles Turner though, even after locking up Dejounte Murray and LeBron James in the last week. It would not be surprising to see Daniels play more once the team returns for a six-game homestand.

New Orleans having some flaws exposed by Tyrese Haliburton, Turner, and the Pacers was strictly on the differing game plans and the Pelicans could not find an answer. It didn't help that the Pelicans did not start playing until the last quarter and a half, according to Green's post-game press conference.

It also does not help that Zion Williamson is still working to get the All-Star whistle respect from the refs. Likewise, Williamson still working to get teams to respect his outside shot. His first made three-pointer came in the most recent loss to the Indiana Pacers, the 10th game of the season.

Williamson's over/under on made three-pointers needs to be higher than the current pace of about 20 all season. The team will not have any spacing otherwise. Just look at Zion's shots from beyond the arc last night. His defender is still standing with both feet planted in the paint. Every shot cannot be a forced highlight attempt at the rim. There will be opportunities created by just playing the right way.

Ten games are enough of a sample size to know what you are working with as a front office. Willie Green will have to experiment a bit more to find the rotations that work but Zion Williamson has fully regained full basketball shape fitness.

Now they have to figure out the best plan to get from here to a playoff spot, or else risk being labeled with the worst identity of all: an underperforming team when looking at the talent and expectations. The only consolation prize then is a pick swap and that's not what the players want to hear.

