3x NBA All-Star Sends Unexpected Message to Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans have been a miserable organization for years, but things were looking up when they won the 2019 NBA Draft lottery. With the first overall pick, the Pelicans took one of the most exciting college prospects of all time, Zion Williamson, but the human highlight reel has not been as successful as many hoped.
Through his first six NBA seasons, Williamson has played over 30 games just twice, as injuries have completely ruined his young career. Still, Williamson is a two-time All-Star, and continues to get in better shape heading into year seven.
Williamson would be an absolute force if he could stay healthy, but a former NBA star knocked him for something else. Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently urged Williamson to switch from playing power forward to small forward, saying the Pelicans cannot be successful with an undersized player at that position.
"How many games do you think you're gonna win if a 6'6" power forward is your power forward?" Arenas asked. "No matter how big you play, it just doesn't work like that. If he's at the three, okay, now we're talking... If he can get down weight and he's at the three position, how he plays just coming downhill, posting up, out-rebounding small forwards, is a juggernaut in that position."
Arenas argues that a smaller power forward simply does not translate to wins in today's NBA, going against guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis. However, Williamson has seen success in his position, and the more important thing for him and the Pelicans is staying healthy.