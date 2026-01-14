Dejounte Murray Could Be the Answer for the Pelicans' Late-Game Woes

Tuesday night’s 122-116 defeat to the Denver Nuggets marked yet another clutch game loss for the New Orleans Pelicans. The team is now a woeful 5-16 in games within five points with five minutes or less to go. It highlights a disheartening reality: the team has no true ‘closer’ on the court when the game matters most. Pelicans’ interim head coach James Borrego highlighted postgame the team's continued issues late in games.

“I’m trying to figure out who to handle to close these games”, Borrego told the media. “It’s been Zion. It’s been Poole. It’s been Fears, and we’re going to continue looking for the right combination for us.”

The experiments have not worked yet this season, with the Pelicans having the second-worst net rating (-28.4) in the league in clutch situations. The fundamental breakdowns, both offensively and defensively, contributed mightily to their demise down the stretch on Tuesday. New Orleans committed five turnovers in the fourth quarter alone and allowed the Nuggets to shoot 50% from beyond the arc in the final frame.

Dejounte Murray's Return Could Give the Pelicans a Boost in the Clutch

While the Pelicans' closer is not yet on the court, he may be on the roster. Versatile guard Dejounte Murray has yet to play this season after rupturing his Achilles in January of last season, but the former All-Star is working hard to get back on the court. In his last full healthy year with the Atlanta Hawks, Murray was one of the best in the league during clutch time. During the 2023-2024 season, the Seattle native hit three game-winning shots and had the third-highest scoring average for any player with at least 40 clutch games played.

Murray’s versatility both offensively and defensively makes him a prime candidate to be on the floor during crucial late-game scenarios. He shot 82% from the foul line last season, an area the Pelicans have struggled with this year. In a 115-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns late in December, New Orleans missed 17 free throws and gave up 16 offensive rebounds. Murray averaged 6.5 rebounds last season, which would be third-best on the team this year. Defensively, the former first-round pick would allow the Pelicans to apply extended ball pressure on opposing guards.

His 6'10" wingspan allows him to switch onto larger wings, while his "pest" mentality leads to late-game deflections and steals. Having a backcourt defender who can disrupt an opponent's final play before it even starts is a luxury the Pelicans haven't had lately, with Herb Jones out with injuries.

Murray tied his career high last season when he averaged two steals per game.

Late-game follies are nothing new for the Pelicans. During the 2022-2023 season, New Orleans went 0-24 when trailing heading into the fourth quarter. This team has been devoid of a closer for some time, but they hope a healthy Murray can solve those issues.

The Pelicans have nearly $66 million in salary tied up next season between Murray and Jordan Poole, so many feel a change is coming for at least one of those players. Poole has been inconsistent this season, to say the least, and doesn’t seem likely to be in the team’s long-term plans. Murray’s trade value is extremely low since he’s yet to play this season, so it's more likely a team would take a chance on Poole’s scoring ability to boost their offense. Murray is expected to play at some point this season, and when he does, New Orleans hopes he’s the answer to their late-game problems.

