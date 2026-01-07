Pelicans Aren't Ruling Out Trading Trey Murphy per Latest Report

The New Orleans Pelicans boast the worst record in the Western Conference, and with the NBA trade deadline approaching, many feel the team will field calls to sell off some of its talent. One of the most prized possessions New Orleans has is sharpshooting forward Trey Murphy III. While the team is reportedly committed to keeping the 6-foot-9 versatile player, a new report says the Pelicans aren’t completely ruling out a move involving Murphy.

Senior NBA writer Sam Amick of The Athletic said in a recent interview on the Run It Back show that New Orleans would ask for a king’s ransom for any team to get him. “The Pelicans are putting up a good face, saying no on trade inquiries for Herb Jones, no on Trey Murphy- well, not completely ‘no’ on Trey, but they have a pretty high price tag on him.”

A Trey Murphy Trade Is Not Off the Table for Pelicans

The 25-year-old just became the team’s all-time leading three-point scorer last week, and his defense is constantly improving. BBall Index recently ranked Murphy III as the tenth-most versatile defender in the league, noting his multi-position guarding as an improved strength this season. New Orleans has needed his defensive presence, as its main defensive stud, Herb Jones, has missed a significant part of the season due to injury.

Murphy III currently is in the midst of a four-year, $112 million contract extension he signed in 2024, making his less than $30 million per year deal highly attractive to opposing teams. It would also make sense for the Pelicans to keep him for this reason. They head into next season with two guards, Dejounte Murray and Jordan Poole, scheduled to make over $30 million each per year. New Orleans has never paid into the luxury, so without a deal to unload either of those two, the Pelicans would need to watch contracts, making Murphy III’s deal ideal for them.

The current roster in New Orleans desperately needs Murphy III’s skillset, especially from beyond the arc. They are near the bottom of the league in three-pointers made and attempted per game. With low-post players like Zion Williamson and Derik Queen, Murphy is essential to space the floor. Without him in the lineup, the Pelicans’ choices from three-point threats drop to almost nil. Any deal involving him would have to include multiple picks and/or an immediate-impact player who’s a high-level young prospect.

Murphy III is averaging 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists this season after posting career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists last year. It would seem ideal that New Orleans keep him around to build with Queen and fellow impressive rookie Jeremiah Fears. However, given the team’s position in the standings and its need to replenish draft assets, if the absolutely perfect deal arises, the Pelicans must consider it.

