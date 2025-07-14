Cooper Flagg's Summer League Debut Joins Zion Williamson on Historic List
The NBA Summer League has been a time for young players to develop and showcase their game for a long time, but this year had a more unique feeling. The NBA scheduled one of the most anticipated matchups possible for their opening night in Las Vegas, setting up a battle between Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg and Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James.
Of course, Flagg and James are good players in their own right, but the NBA scheduled this matchup strictly for marketing purposes. Cooper Flagg, making his NBA Summer League debut against a big name like Bronny James and the Lakers, was sure to draw a huge crowd, and it did the job.
Not only was Cooper Flagg's debut against the Lakers the most expensive Summer League ticket on record, but it became one of the most-watched games in Summer League history as well.
Via ESPN PR: "Thursday's @dallasmavs vs. @Lakers matchup — featuring @Cooper_Flagg 's debut — was the fourth-most watched Summer League game ever"
This matchup between the Mavericks and Lakers peaked at 1.12 million viewers, which ranks as the fourth-highest in NBA Summer League history. This trails Victor Wembanyama's debut in 2023 (1.39 million), Zion Williamson's debut in 2019 (1.61 million), and a matchup between the Celtics and Lakers in 2017 (1.1 million), per Sports Media Watch.
Many have noted Flagg as the most anticipated NBA prospect to come out of college since Zion Williamson, but the New Orleans Pelicans star's debut drew a larger crowd than Flagg and the Mavericks.