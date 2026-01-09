New Report Reveals Potential Trade Partner for Pelicans' Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls are two franchises at a crossroads, making them the perfect, if unlikely, trade partners before next month’s deadline. After years of injury frustrations and a disappointing 8-31 start to the 2025-26 season, the Pelicans are reportedly "ready to listen" to offers for Zion Williamson. Meanwhile, the Bulls, sitting at 17-20 and hungry for a true identity, may be a suitor for the former two-time all-star, per a new report.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently revealed the Bulls could be looking at Williamson as a low-risk candidate to acquire ahead of the end of trade season. “Keep a close eye on the [Bulls], maybe pursuing Zion Williamson from the Pelicans”, Siegel went on to say on a recent podcast episode.

— @BrettSiegelNBA says on Clutch Scoops that there's a bit of smoke on a potential Zion Williamson-to-Chicago trade and, “would be the ideal buy-low candidate.” pic.twitter.com/3mFJZBakaK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 8, 2026

Bulls Emerge as Potential Zion Williamson Suitor Ahead of Trade Deadline

"I’ve heard there’s been some smoke about Chicago scouting New Orleans in recent weeks, and Zion would be the ideal buy-low candidate for a team like the Bulls, who have a lot of expiring contracts,” said Siegel. Injuries continue to be a concern for the former No. 1 overall pick, but when he’s been available, Williamson has produced at a high level.

In 23 games this season, the 6-foot-6 forward is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 56% shooting from the field. Williamson seems well on his way to play more than 30 games in a season for just the third time in his career. While his trade value is considered low given his extensive injury history and availability concerns, a healthy Zion remains a dominant force on the court.

Zion Williamson in the last 7 games:



26.3 PTS (64.4% FG)

6.4 REB

2.3 AST

29.0 PER (5th in the NBA) pic.twitter.com/VRNjsQzHwX — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 1, 2026

Pairing Williamson’s gravity with an all-around talent like Josh Giddey would give the Bulls some star power to try to regain some relevance in the Eastern Conference. For New Orleans, the team would have some future draft capital to help build around their rookie duo of Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen. The Pelicans do not own their first-round pick next season and don’t have any second-round picks until 2030.

There have been rumors about whether the Pelicans would consider trades for Trey Murphy III or Herb Jones. While New Orleans has not completely ruled out that possibility, most think it would take a king’s ransom to acquire any one of those players. Considering what the Washington Wizards gave up to get Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks, it’s up in the air what a possible trade package for Williamson would look like.

It could be the end of an era in New Orleans for the team and the former Duke standout. With the Pelicans currently holding the worst record in the Western Conference, a major change is needed, and sending Williamson to the Windy City would mark the official start of the rebuild.

