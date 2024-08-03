One Area New Orleans Pelicans Must Improve During 2024-25 Season
The New Orleans Pelicans have overhauled several spots on their roster during the 2024 NBA offseason. They may not be done, as they are still working the phones and trying to find a trade partner for Brandon Ingram.
As currently constructed, the Pelicans have a bit of a mismatched roster. There is certainly talent, but a strong argument can be made that the pieces don’t fit exactly right together.
There is a logjam on the wing and not much experienced depth at the center position. A trade centered around Ingram could fix that. But, if this is the group that Willie Green will be entering the season with, he will have to figure out a way to make things work.
One area that it would behoove New Orleans to improve in is 3-point shooting. Overall, the Pelicans were excellent from long-range when it came to shooting percentages, as they connected on 38.3 percent.
That was good for fourth in the NBA, but their volume of 3-point shooting wasn’t very high. Despite their efficiency, long-range shots were not a huge part of their offensive game.
In the 2023-24 season, New Orleans ranked 24th in 3-point attempts with 32.6 per game and 19th in makes with 12.5 per game. That played a big part in the team ranking 11th in offensive rating, per Basketball-Reference, with a 117.4.
While slightly above-average, the Pelicans are leaving some points on the court not capitalizing on one of the most valuable shot types in basketball. If they average one more 3-point shot attempt per quarter, pushing right above the league average, their efficiency would skyrocket.
That could certainly happen with the lineup changes that are coming. Dejounte Murray will be taking over as the primary ball-handler, opening up CJ McCollum for more spot-up shooting opportunities.
Trading Ingram would also impact the 3-point shot attempts. Ingram operates best with the ball in his hands and in the mid-range. Replacing him with Trey Murphy would provide the starting five with another elite 3-point shooter to spread the court even more.
Despite playing only 29.6 minutes per game last season, Murphy averaged 7.8 3-point attempts per game. It would be easy to see him push that average near 8.5 3-point attempts per game as a starter. He and Herb Jones would stand to see the biggest increase in usage if Ingram was moved.
In the postseason, New Orleans’ 3-point volume remained almost identical to the regular season, averaging 32.8 attempts per game. But, the efficiency plummeted, making only 26.7 percent, which was last among teams in the playoffs.
Did Green know the regular season shooting was an aberration, which is why he leaned into different parts of the offensive game plan? Or did the Pelicans just have a bad shooting stretch at the wrong point in the season?
Whatever the reason, this team needs to shoot more 3-pointers. That will open up space for Zion Williamson to operate and play to his strengths offensively and create an uptick in overall efficiency and shot value.