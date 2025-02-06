Brandon Ingram Trade Doesn't Improve Raptors Playoff Odds for 2024-25 Season
The Toronto Raptors made an interesting trade late on Wednesday night, reportedly acquiring one-time All-Star foward Brandon Ingram in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
In exchange for Ingram, the Raptors sent Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick and a second-round pick to the Pelicans.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the first-round pick from the Raptors is via the Pacers in 2026 -- a pick obtained from last season's Pascal Siakam trade.
Adding Ingram is an interesting move for the Raptors since he's in the final season of his contract, but it could be a way for Toronto to secure his services beyond this season -- something that likely would have been hard to do had Ingram remained in New Orleans before entering free agency this coming offseason.
Here's a look at the Raptors' odds following Wednesday's late-night deal.
Raptors Playoff Odds Following Brandon Ingram Trade
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
As of early Thursday morning, oddsmakers have yet to release odds for the Raptors to make the playoffs this season.
While adding Ingram could be viewed as a win-now move, it's also one for the future. Toronto acquires Ingram's bird rights in this deal, which should allow it to make a competitive offer to re-sign him this coming offseason.
Ingram, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes could be an intriguing, younger core in the Eastern Conference next season. However, it doesn't appear that the Raptors will be able to make the playoffs this season.
At 16-35 after Wednesday's loss to Memphis, the Raptors are 5.5 games out of the final play-in tournament spot in the East and currently hold the No. 13 seed in the conference. It would take a miracle finish to the season to make the playoffs, and it's unclear if Ingram will even be ready to go this season.
Ingram hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to an ankle injury. When he's been on the floor, he's been solid, averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in the 2024-25 season while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3.
Toronto is just +100000 to win the NBA Finals -- tied for the worst mark in the NBA.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.