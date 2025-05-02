9x NBA All-Star Gives Strong Zion Williamson Comparison
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's first six seasons have been disappointing for him and the Pelicans. Williamson was drafted No. 1 overall in 2019 and viewed as a savior for the franchise post Anthony Davis. While Williamson has flashed moments of brilliance, most of his time has been spent on the sidelines due to injury.
Still, when the former Duke standout is on the court, he's one of the most electric players in the league. Former NBA champion and 9-time all-star Gary Payton recently revealed that Williamson reminded him of another electric NBA player. Payton was interviewed by NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson to acknowledge the young Pelicans star, who reminds him of former teammate Shawn Kemp.
"Very much." Payton said when asked if Williamson reminded him of his former teammate. "Me and Shawn talk about this all the time. That's the young Shawn Kemp of the NBA."
Kemp was a six-time all-star who is regarded as one of the best dunkers in NBA history. The former SuperSonic great was known as the "Rain Man," and he and Payton led Seattle to the NBA Finals in 1996, before they were defeated by the Chicago Bulls in six games. Williamson has not played a playoff game in his career because of his constant injury history.
This season, Zion played in just 30 games, marking the fourth time in their career that he's played less than 40 games in a season. Williamson did average career-highs in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks this year, but injuries to his calf, hamstring, and back sidelined him most of the season.
Williamson's five-year contract with the Pelicans, signed in 2022, has two years remaining. Many rumors circulate about his future in New Orleans, with many thinking a change of scenery may rejuvenate his career.
