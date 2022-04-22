3 Reasons Why the Pelicans Could Upset the Suns

Tonight, New Orleans is positioned to upset Phoenix in Game 3 at Smoothie King Center after stunning the Suns to tie the series 1-1 on the road in Game 2.

The No. 1-seeded Phoenix and the national media discovered how explosive and dangerous the No. 8-seeded New Orleans can truly be in this playoff matchup.

1. Sold Out Pelicans Crowd

The City of New Orleans' sports fans are recognized as basketball superfans. The Smoothie King rocked during the play-in home game against the Spurs. Pels fans were instrumental in bringing the noise, support, and hype in critical situations against the Spurs. The eruption of cheers was off the charts throughout the game and indeed electrified the Pels to victory.

The Suns will face a sellout crowd at the Smoothie King Center in Games 3 and 4 of the Pelicans' opening NBA playoffs. The gate to the arena opens at 7:00 PM CT with FREE red "One Nola Fight" t-shirts on Friday and "You Gotta Fight" t-shirts on Sunday.

A pregame happy hour will be from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Dave Dixon Drive with live music and entertainment, Pelicans' signs, free face painting, and other special festivities. Season ticket holders will receive two free beers.

Devin Booker; Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2. Devin Booker's Hamstring Injury

Devin Booker sustained a "mild" hamstring injury in game two against the Pelicans. He is slated to miss games three and four against New Orleans at home. Booker is a mover and shaker on the Suns' team as the franchise has lost half the games played without him this season. The Pels will have to regroup and face Mikal Bridges in his place in addition to Chris Paul.

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

3. Brandon Ingram Continues His Game 2 Performance

The Pels breakout star Brandon Ingram had the best game of his career against the Suns in Game 2. BI scored 35 points and had over ten rebounds and nine assists, setting a record for any Pelicans player in playoff history.

Ingram had confidence in reaching the postseason with the Pelicans, who had not seen a playoff game since 2018. BI reflected, "Throughout this year, I had confidence that we would be here. I did not know what it would look like, but we continued to get better every single day with Willie being positive every single day and helping guys and teaching guys," Ingram said.

"I just feel like it is our time. It is our time to continue to get better for this organization. Continue to build for the next game. We have a really good group of guys that wanna get better. To be on this stage and continuing to have success is great for us."

With all the recent success of the Pelicans, the team is still considered the underdog. The Pels have proven they can win even against the best team in the conference and CP3. With a first-year and history-making coach at the helm, a confident Brandon

Ingram coupled with a game-changing CJ McCollum, and an injured Devin Booker, the Pels are poised to shake up the conference once again heading into Sunday's game at home to take this series.

