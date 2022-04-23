Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Game-3 Odds and Betting (SI)

Sports Illustrated's Game-3 odds and betting for the Phoenix Suns vs. No. 3 New Orleans Pelicans Western Conference playoff game at Smoothie King Center.

Sports Illustrated's Betting gives analysis of the betting odds for tonight's Game-3 contest in New Orleans.

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Spread: Suns -2.5 (-110) | Pelicans +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Suns (-125) | Pelicans (+105)

Total: Under 215.5 (+100) | Over 215.5 (-118)

Even with Devin Booker out of the Phoenix lineup, the Suns are favored by Vegas bookies to win by 2.5 points over New Orleans.

PLAYERS POINTS

Brandon Ingram: 24.5 PTS - O/U -120, -120

24.5 PTS - O/U -120, -120 CJ McCollum: 24.5 PTS - O/U -133,-110

24.5 PTS - O/U -133,-110 Jonas Valanciunas: 16.5 PTS - O/U -125, -120

16.5 PTS - O/U -125, -120 Chris Paul: 20.5 PTS - O/U -120, -120

20.5 PTS - O/U -120, -120 Deandre Ayton: 19.5 PTS - O/U -125, -118

19.5 PTS - O/U -125, -118 Jonas Valanciunas: 16.5 PTS - O/U -125, -120

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) passes the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

STEALS

Herb Jones: 1.5 STLS - O/U +100, -150

Chris Paul: 1.5 STLS - O/U -141, -105

3-POINTERS MADE

CJ McCollum: 2.5 - O/U -150, -105

Jae Crowder: 1.5 - O/U -188, +120

Feb 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

SI's FOUR-LEG, SAME-GAME PARLAY: +270

Leg 1: Brandon Ingram Over 3.5 Assists

Ingram fell one assist shy of his first career triple double in Game 2. His shotmaking and distribution was off the charts against a very good Suns defense. Ingram is averaging 6.5 assists per game in the series and went over 3.5 dimes in both games, and he averaged six assists per game in the four regular-season games. C.J. McCollum is the other primary ball handler for the Pelicans, though he has no monopoly on the playmaking—Ingram tied McCollum’s team-high nine assists in the last game and he averaged 5.6 assists per game in the regular season, the second-most on the team.

Leg 2: Brandon Ingram Over 22.5 Points

Ingram is New Orleans’ leading scorer so far in the playoffs at 27.5 PPG. He went for a pedestrian 18 in Game 1 before exploding for 37 in Game 2. His regular-season average was 22.7 PPG and in he averaged 22 PPG against Phoenix in the regular season. Ingram’s combination of knockdown shooting in the mid-range game, his proficiency at the free-throw line (11-11 in the series) and his ability beyond the arc (4-5 from three in the playoffs) all lead me to believe he can go over this figure with ease.

Apr 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) goes up to the basket against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Leg 3: Jonas Valanciunas Over 11.5 Rebounds

Valanciunas has 38 rebounds in the playoffs. His 19 rpg average leads all players. In Game 1, he gobbled up 25 misses (12 offensive) and followed that with 13 rebounds. Phoenix ranks 14th out of 16 playoff teams in rebounding in the postseason and New Orleans is No. 2. Valanciunas averaged close to 12 boards per game for the season and close to 15 per game against the Suns in four regular season meetings. Expecting him to come up with 12 rebounds is a relatively small ask given how he’s played.

Leg 4: Chris Paul Over 30 Points + Assists

Paul is averaging 23.5 points and 12 assists per game this series. That’s good for a combined point and assist total of 35.5 per game. Paul scored 30 in Game 1, nearly hitting this bet without accounting for any of his 10 assists. His scoring input dipped in the second game when Devin Booker went for 31 points, but with Booker out, more of the scoring responsibilities fall to Paul. The Suns can’t afford to go down 2-1 in this series and they’ll need a big game from Paul to avoid that happening.

BET: Four-leg, same-game parlay: +270

Brandon Ingram Over 3.5 Assists

Brandon Ingram Over 22.5 Points

Jonas Valanciunas Over 11.5 Rebounds

Chris Paul Over 30 Points + Assists

