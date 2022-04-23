Skip to main content

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Game-3 Odds and Betting (SI)

Sports Illustrated's Game-3 odds and betting for the Phoenix Suns vs. No. 3 New Orleans Pelicans Western Conference playoff game at Smoothie King Center.

The Game-3 odds and betting for the Phoenix Suns vs. No. 3 New Orleans Pelicans Western Conference playoff game at Smoothie King Center.

Sports Illustrated's Betting gives analysis of the betting odds for tonight's Game-3 contest in New Orleans.

Game 3 - Pels vs Suns

No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans (Series tied, 1-1)

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Spread: Suns -2.5 (-110) | Pelicans +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Suns (-125) | Pelicans (+105)
Total: Under 215.5 (+100) | Over 215.5 (-118)

Even with Devin Booker out of the Phoenix lineup, the Suns are favored by Vegas bookies to win by 2.5 points over New Orleans.   

PLAYERS POINTS

  • Brandon Ingram: 24.5 PTS - O/U -120, -120
  • CJ McCollum: 24.5 PTS - O/U -133,-110
  • Jonas Valanciunas: 16.5 PTS - O/U -125, -120
  • Chris Paul: 20.5 PTS - O/U -120, -120 
  • Deandre Ayton: 19.5 PTS - O/U -125, -118
  • Jonas Valanciunas: 16.5 PTS - O/U -125, -120
Herbert Jones

STEALS

  • Herb Jones: 1.5 STLS -  O/U +100, -150
  • Chris Paul: 1.5 STLS - O/U -141, -105

3-POINTERS MADE

  • CJ McCollum: 2.5 - O/U -150, -105
  • Jae Crowder: 1.5 - O/U -188, +120
Brandon Ingram
Scroll to Continue

Read More

SI's FOUR-LEG, SAME-GAME PARLAY: +270

Leg 1: Brandon Ingram Over 3.5 Assists

Ingram fell one assist shy of his first career triple double in Game 2. His shotmaking and distribution was off the charts against a very good Suns defense. Ingram is averaging 6.5 assists per game in the series and went over 3.5 dimes in both games, and he averaged six assists per game in the four regular-season games. C.J. McCollum is the other primary ball handler for the Pelicans, though he has no monopoly on the playmaking—Ingram tied McCollum’s team-high nine assists in the last game and he averaged 5.6 assists per game in the regular season, the second-most on the team.

Leg 2: Brandon Ingram Over 22.5 Points

Ingram is New Orleans’ leading scorer so far in the playoffs at 27.5 PPG. He went for a pedestrian 18 in Game 1 before exploding for 37 in Game 2. His regular-season average was 22.7 PPG and in he averaged 22 PPG against Phoenix in the regular season. Ingram’s combination of knockdown shooting in the mid-range game, his proficiency at the free-throw line (11-11 in the series) and his ability beyond the arc (4-5 from three in the playoffs) all lead me to believe he can go over this figure with ease.

Jonas Valanciunas

Leg 3: Jonas Valanciunas Over 11.5 Rebounds

Valanciunas has 38 rebounds in the playoffs. His 19 rpg average leads all players. In Game 1, he gobbled up 25 misses (12 offensive) and followed that with 13 rebounds. Phoenix ranks 14th out of 16 playoff teams in rebounding in the postseason and New Orleans is No. 2. Valanciunas averaged close to 12 boards per game for the season and close to 15 per game against the Suns in four regular season meetings. Expecting him to come up with 12 rebounds is a relatively small ask given how he’s played.

Leg 4: Chris Paul Over 30 Points + Assists

Paul is averaging 23.5 points and 12 assists per game this series. That’s good for a combined point and assist total of 35.5 per game. Paul scored 30 in Game 1, nearly hitting this bet without accounting for any of his 10 assists. His scoring input dipped in the second game when Devin Booker went for 31 points, but with Booker out, more of the scoring responsibilities fall to Paul. The Suns can’t afford to go down 2-1 in this series and they’ll need a big game from Paul to avoid that happening.

BET: Four-leg, same-game parlay: +270

  • Brandon Ingram Over 3.5 Assists
  • Brandon Ingram Over 22.5 Points
  • Jonas Valanciunas Over 11.5 Rebounds
  • Chris Paul Over 30 Points + Assists

Place your Same-Game Parlay Bet at SI Sportsbook

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Read New Orleans Pelicans News

Game 3 - Pels vs Suns
Playoffs

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Game-3 Odds and Betting (SI)

By Sports Illustrated1 minute ago
USATSI_17902228_168388561_lowres
Playoffs

3 Reasons Why the Pelicans Could Upset the Suns

By Dr. Carla Antoine1 hour ago
Devonte' Graham
NBA

Pelicans' Game-3 Mission: Stop Chris Paul, Suns Bench

By Chris Dodson10 hours ago
USATSI_17902230_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Pelicans Shootaround Notes, April 21 | Game 3

By Terry KimbleApr 21, 2022
Pelicans
Editorial

Pelicans' 'Statement Red' Uniforms Have a Winning History

By Chris DodsonApr 21, 2022
USATSI_18117815_168388561_lowres
News

Pelicans Sold Out Smoothie King Center A Recipe For Success

By Chris DodsonApr 21, 2022
USATSI_18117815_168388561_lowres
Editorial

For Pelicans, No Place Like Home for Game 3

By David GrubbApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17991131_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Suns Booker Ruled Out of Game 3 at Pelicans

By Chris DodsonApr 21, 2022