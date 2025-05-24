Cavaliers Guard Not Viewed as Viable Free Agent Target for Pistons
With numerous member of their core taking steps forward this season, the Detroit Pistons likely won't go big game hunting in free agency. Instead, Trajan Langdon will likely continue to find complementary pieces to fill out the rest of the roster.
When it comes to mid-level signings this summer, Ty Jerome will be one of the more interesting names on the market. He is fresh off a career year with the Cleveland Cavaliers where he averaged 12.5 PPG and 3.4 APG while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc.
As one of the best reserve guards in the NBA this year, Jerome is expected to garner significant interest this summer. However, according to one insider, it is doubtful that Detroit is his next stop in the NBA.
While breaking down the Cavs' offseason, Chris Fedor touched on the idea of Jerome landing with the Pistons. He cited two key reasons as to why such a signing is highly unlikely.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s defense-first play style doesn’t suit Jerome’s game and the Pistons are widely expected to prioritize free agent Malik Beasley.
Aside from his defensive shortcomings, Jerome is a player who could make sense for the Pistons. As a secondary playmaker, shot creator and outside shooter, he is the kind of player who could thrive alongside Cade Cunningham.
When it comes to their offseason plans, re-signing Malik Beasley should be at the top of their list. He was an instant fit on the team this year and put up some of the best numbers of his career. Retaining him should be a priority and then work out the rest of their moves from there.
This season, the Pistons brought back their old-school identity centered around hard-nosed defense. It yielded them a lot of success this season, and it's a philosophy they should consider heading into free agency.