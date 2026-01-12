Detroit Pistons updated trade targets to stay on top of Eastern Conference

It would be naive of Pistons fans to think this team is a finished product as it stands.

There are important moves to be made for this Pistons squad, especially as they're only four games behind the league leading Oklahoma City Thunder. Three of Detroit's best players are all dealing with injury. While players like Tolu Smith, Daniss Jenkins, and Javonte Green have been eager and ready to step up when necessary, Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon shouldn't expect certain players to thrive in a role they've never been in.

Even as a championship contending team, it's important to take a disciplined approach to retooling the roster. Flaws need to be recognized without making drastic decisions that can alter the bright future of this Pistons team.

Here's another set of impact players Langdon should be looking to bring into the Detroit locker room. The last update featured New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy, Spurs center Kelly Olynyk, and Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk.

Jan 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) takes the ball up the court against the Miami Heat in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

What does Detroit need

The blockbuster trades swirling around the NBA rumor mill since the season started were never properly in the cards for Detroit. Trading for Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, or Trae Young was never the best way to attack this trade deadline. Detroit has control of all their first round picks from now until 2032 and they have many second round picks to include in deals as well. These assets should not be used haphazardly in an attempt to satisfy a fanbase in the short-term.

The Pistons' flaws are easily identifiable. Spacing, size, offensive firepower from the bench unit, and efficient three-point shooting are all areas of weakness Detroit can address this trade deadline.

Guard, Charlotte Hornets, Collin Sexton

Trading for someone as productive as Collin Sexton isn't as a difficult as it might seem on the surface. The Young Bull is only being paid $18 million and will enter unrestricted free agency after the season is over. Sexton perfectly fits the mentality head coach JB Bickerstaff has instilled into his Pistons team and he takes care of multiple flaws in Detroit's game.

Sexton is actually averaging a career-low in minutes off the bench for the Charlotte Hornets. The guard is averaging 23.9 minutes, 15.2 points, 4.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.8 steals while shooting 48.5% from the field and 39% from three-point range. He can also initiate an offense and is capable of creating his own shot in isolation. Sexton has always carried a gritty and tough mindset that would fit harmoniously within the Pistons system.

Center, Utah Jazz, Kyle Filipowski

This is a low-risk high-reward trade target. The Pistons are very efficient inside the paint. Detroit is No. 2 in points in the paint, but acquiring a big doesn't always mean a team is trying to prove inside the paint.

Kyle Filipowski is a 22-year-old big man out of Duke. He was drafted with the second pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft and has been with Utah ever since. He's a willing three-point shooter despite being 6-foot-11 and his ability to shoot on the perimeter would work wonders for Detroit's spacing issues. Having a big capable of hovering around the three-point line makes scoring inside the paint easier for aggressive slashers like Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris. If Utah doesn't ask for too much for the young prospect, Detroit should do their due diligence.

Filipowski is currently averaging 21.9 minutes, 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 45.3% from the field and 31.3% from three-point range. Filipowski shot 35% from three-point range as a rookie last season.

Guard, Sacramento Kings, Malik Monk

Malik Monk has somehow struggled to find a solidified spot in Sacramento's rotation this season. Monk averaged a career-high in points, minutes, and assists last season. He's also having his most efficient shooting season since 2020-2021. Monk would be an electrifying backcourt mate on the bench with Daniss Jenkins. Monk is simply an offensive specialist that would make life easier for guard Cade Cunningham as far as initiating offense, creating his own offense in isolation, and still finding ways to get the bench unit involved more offensively.

Monk can also play alongside Cunningham in the starting lineup whenever needed. He's capable of hitting standing catch-and-shoot threes while also contributing to the pick-and-roll as the ball handler. Monk's underrated skill is likely being able to push the pace of an entire team after a rebound and excelling in transition offense.