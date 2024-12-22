Crucial Detroit Pistons Player Showing Positive Signs While Out
The Detroit Pistons hit the road for the start of a West Coast trip on Saturday night. The first leg of the tour started against the Phoenix Suns. Once again, the Pistons were set to roll without their veteran center, Isaiah Stewart, who is dealing with a knee injury.
Just seven minutes into his shift against the Miami Heat on Monday, Stewart went down with a setback that held him out for the remainder of the overtime win.
When the Pistons returned to the court to host the Utah Jazz a few nights later, Stewart was ruled out. He didn’t play in Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns either.
Stewart’s injury surely didn’t look great when it happened. The slightly positive news is that the Pistons have considered him to be day-to-day. Without a set timetable for recovery in place, it appears that Stewart is looking to potentially return to action soon.
The veteran center not only made the trip to Phoenix—he was on the court putting some work in following the team’s shootaround session.
While Stewart has taken a bench role behind Jalen Duren this year after being a full-time starter for the past three seasons, he still carries an important role on the team.
In 27 games, Stewart has produced six points and six rebounds per game in 21 minutes of action. The veteran center has been a critical defensive presence.
The Pistons will have the day off on Sunday to travel to Los Angeles. With a matchup against the LA Lakers on Monday night, Stewart’s status for that game is currently unclear.