Five questions ahead of Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons matchup on Thursday

The Detroit Pistons are getting ready for a matchup against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns have won their last three games and have been one of the more pleasant surprises in the Western Conference after struggling last season and failing to make it to the Play-In Tournament.

With the game inching closer, we spoke with Phoenix Suns On SI publisher Donnie Druin to learn more about the Pistons' upcoming opponent.

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the more pleasant surprises this season. What has been the reason for their success?

The Suns simply have bought in to first-year head coach Jordan Ott's system, playing a brand of tough and effort-filled basketball for 48 minutes. Dillon Brooks' hustle on the court has been expected, but what hasn't been anticipated is his offensive output. Brooks has turned himself into a legitimate scorer, and that's truly heightened Phoenix's ceiling.

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks reacts against the New York Knicks. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What’s something people should know about the Suns that cannot be found in a box score?

They're one of the top three-point shooting teams in the league. Maybe not percentage-wise, but Phoenix has truly underwent a massive shift in philosophy under Ott when it comes to winning the "math game" of the NBA. They've certainly got the shooters around Devin Booker to make good on that, too.

What are the Suns looking to do at the trade deadline?

The Suns will likely have the green light to make a move thanks to their surprise start. Backup center Nick Richards is a heavily rumored trade candidate while Phoenix might look to upgrade the power forward position. Don't pay any attention to any rumors involving Jalen Green, he's not going anywhere.

If the Suns were to beat the Pistons, what would be the reason why?

Phoenix dominated the paint. If there's one area where the Suns lack, it's keeping pace against physical teams down low. If the Suns are able to snag a win in Detroit, Mark Williams likely has a double-digit board game while Phoenix slows the game down and controls the glass.

What’s your prediction for the game?

This really does seem to be a fun one that could go either way. However, I'll give the Pistons home court advantage on Tuesday night. Give me Detroit over the Suns in a close one by four.

Tipoff between the Suns and Pistons is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.