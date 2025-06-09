Detroit Pistons Veteran Open to Recruiting Former NBA All-Star
Coming off a playoff berth, the Detroit Pistons are going to be one of many teams seeking roster upgrades this offseason. As summer gets ready to begin, one key member of the roster is willing to do his part in helping secure more high-end talent.
Though the NBA offseason isn't officially underway yet, the rumor mill has already begun to swirl. One name that has been speculated on a lot in recent weeks is Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. With the team still in the early stages of a rebuild, a case could be made for them to shop the former All-Star.
Over the weekend, a report was circling on social media about teams who could make calls about Markkanen this summer if he's made available. Among those brought up was the Pistons. Malik Beasley ended up commenting on the post, stating that he has connections with Markkanen and wants to help make it happen for Detroit.
It was only for a brief time, but Beasley and Markkanen were teammates not that long ago. The veteran sharpshooter began the 2023 season with the Jazz before being dealt to the LA Lakers at the trade deadline.
With Markkanen under contract, there's only so much Beasley can do. He might be able to help sell him on the idea of playing in Detroit, but at the end of the day, the Pistons and Jazz would still have to work out a trade.
As a sharpshooting forward, Markkanen would be a seamless fit alongside Cade Cunningham. He's also blossomed into a high-level scorer, though he is coming off a down year in 2025. Seeing that Markkanen is someone capable of averaging over 20 PPG in the NBA, he could give the Pistons the scoring punch they need alongside their All-Star point guard.
Beasley wanting to help the Pistons make such upgrades is a good sign for the organization given his circumstances. Coming off a career year in Detroit, he is set to be an unrestricted free agent with a lot of teams eager to acquire his services. Beasley making comments like this is an indicator that he's more than open to continuing his tenure with the Pistons.