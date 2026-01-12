Cade Cunningham injury changes Detroit Pistons' spot in power rankings

The Detroit Pistons are struggling with injuries, but they remain the best team in the Eastern Conference standings.

Their lead in the Eastern Conference strengthened over the week after a win against the New York Knicks. They also beat the Chicago Bulls but struggled against the Los Angeles Clippers in a rare home loss. Despite the ups and downs, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann placed the Pistons at No. 2 in his weekly power rankings, which is one spot higher than they were a week ago.

"The Pistons have been banged up, with Cade Cunningham (two), Tobias Harris (five), Jalen Duren (four) Caris LeVert (three) and Isaiah Stewart (one) all missing at least one of their five games in January. They’ve still won three of the five and remain comfortably in first place in the East, but they lost an ugly one to the Clippers on Saturday," Schuhmann wrote.

"With all the injuries, it’s a great time for a four-day break in the middle of a six-game homestand. The Pistons will return to action on Thursday, when they face the Suns (second in opponent turnover rate) for the first of two meetings in the span of 15 days."

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and the rest of the team watch from the bench late in the fourth quarter. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Pistons get to No. 2 in NBA power rankings

The only team that ranks ahead of the Pistons in the power rankings is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 33-7 through 40 games.

The fact that the Pistons have room to grow is an even better sign of what is to come in the future. They should have the ability to contend in the Eastern Conference standings and could even make a move at the trade line to amplify their success.

A big reason why the team has been so successful is the defense, which is one of the best in the NBA.

"No matter who’s been available, the Pistons have been able to lean on their defense. They’ve allowed just 102.8 points per 100 possessions over their last six games, with four of those having come against teams that rank in the top 12 offensively," Schuhmann wrote.

"Their rest-disadvantage win over the Knicks last Monday was just the second time New York (which shot 17-for-38 in the paint) has been held under a point per possession. The Pistons have the best record (8-4) in games played between the top eight teams in the East."

The Pistons return to the court on Thursday when they host the Phoenix Suns. Then, they will have the Indiana Pacers in town two nights later.