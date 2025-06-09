Draymond Green Gives High Praise to Detroit Pistons Legend
Throughout the franchise's history, the Detroit Pistons have had countless defensive stalwarts don their uniform. Recently, one current player gave high praise to arguably the best big man to ever play for the storied organization.
While on his podcast, Draymond Green was asked to give his list of the top five defenders in NBA history. The Golden State Warriors veteran placed himself on this list but also gave a Pistons legend his flowers. That being former champion and Hall of Famer Ben Wallace.
"My top five no particular order," Green said. "Myself, Tim Duncan, Ben Wallace, Hakeem [Olajuwon], Tony Allen."
Wallace had one of the more improbable journeys in the NBA, earning his way on a roster as an undrafted free agent. After stops in Washington and Orlando, the defensive-minded big man landed with the Pistons in 2000. He'd go on to become a key piece of the organization for years as the anchor of the defense.
Wallace had the best years of his career with the Pistons, winning Defensive Player of the Year four times in a five-year stretch. He also played a big role on the 2004 team that went on to deliver Detroit its first NBA title since the "Bad Boys" era.
Though his start was far different from that of a Hall of Famer, Wallace still managed to cement himself as an all-time great. When he ended his career, his list of accolades included being a four-time All-Star, four-time DPOY, one-time champion, five-time All-NBA, and six-time All-Defensive.
As by far one of the top defensive players of his era, Wallace is more than deserving of making an appearance on Green's list.