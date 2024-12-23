Former Sixth Man of the Year Named Potential Pistons Trade Target
Dating back to dating training camp, one question for the Detroit Pistons has been who will assume the backup point guard role. As trade season gets underway in the NBA, one proven veteran has been listed a good target for Trajan Langdon to pursue.
Sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons find themselves in an interesting position. They might have entered the year with the long view in mind, but now with a playoff spot within reach, they could seek upgrades to make a postseason push.
Leading up to the February 6th deadline, the staff at The Athletic has compiled a big board of players who could be dealt in the coming weeks. Among those listed is Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon. In regards to best fits for the former Sixth Man of the Year, the Pistons were among the teams listed.
On a good team, he probably profiles best as a seventh man or something in that vicinity. But a few teams out there could use a steadying bench presence as a guard and might be willing to swap another deal or two along with a couple of second-rounders to get him.
Injuries are a concern, but overall, Brogdon could make a lot of sense for the Pistons. His price is cheap, he can easily slot in behind Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey on the depth chart, and is on an expiring contract. This means the Pistons could address an area of need while maintaining financial flexibility heading into next summer.
On the season, Brogdon is averaging 14.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 2.9 APG. As a good complementary veteran with playoff experience, he should certainly be on Detroit's radar. At the right asking price, he could be a good upgrade for the Pistons if they want to try ending their playoff drought.