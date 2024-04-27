Mock Trade Proposal Lands Detroit Pistons a Brooklyn Star
The Detroit Pistons are entering a critical offseason. After failing to avoid last place in the Eastern Conference, it’s time for Detroit to make some major changes and turn the rebuild around.
With a rising star in Cade Cunningham on the roster, the Pistons have to keep him happy.
There is a chance Detroit could end up with the first-overall pick in 2024 for the first time since the Pistons drafted Cunningham.
However, many are under the belief that this year’s NBA Draft class isn’t necessarily top-tier. And when there is no surefire first-overall pick in the pool, it makes it difficult to bank on getting a potential star.
The Pistons could end up with the top pick and select the player they believe suits them best. Or, they could take things in a different direction, considering a trade similar to the one that Pistons insider James Edwards III cooked up for The Athletic.
Pistons-Nets Mock Trade Proposal
Say Detroit lands the No. 1 pick. In this scenario, they would package the pick along with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren to send to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2025 first-round pick from the Phoenix Suns, which is top-14 protected.
“In this scenario, the Pistons address a significant need on the wing, getting one of the better 3-and-D wings in the NBA in Bridges and a very solid 3-and-D wing in Finney-Smith. Both players have multiple years left on their respective contracts. Having those two with Ausar Thompson, Simone Fontecchio and Quentin Grimes would mean Detroit being legitimately set at the wing rotation for several years.”
Bridges joined the Nets in the Kevin Durant blockbuster midway through last season. When he left Phoenix, he was a high-upside two-way standout. Throughout the second half of the 2022-2023 season, Bridges looked like an All-Star caliber player.
For a moment, Bridges seemed to be an untouchable for Brooklyn. With a full 82 games with Brooklyn in the bag, the narrative has shifted.
Bridges went from averaging 26 points to 19. From the field, he shot 47 percent last year, and knocked down just 43 percent of his attempts this year. Unfortunately, he didn’t take a major step forward from a personal standpoint, and the Nets didn’t thrive with him as the No. 1.
The Nets finished the 2023-2024 season with a 32-50 record. They placed 11th in the East, missing the playoffs and the Play-In. Two years ago they were contenders. Now, they are headed for a rebuild.
Bridges might not be a top option, but he’s proven to be a stellar fit alongside more prominent playmakers and scorers. In this scenario, Bridges could complement Cunningham’s game for years to come.
At this point in time, it’s unclear if the Nets are searching for a trade partner to move Bridges. If they are open to the idea, it should be a path the Pistons consider.