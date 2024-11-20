NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Pistons be Interested in Cam Thomas?
Following their flurry of changes in the offseason, the Detroit Pistons seems to have gotten the trajectory of the franchise back on track. After having the league's worst record last season, they could convince themselves to be buyers in the trade market amid a strong start.
16 games into the regular season, the Pistons find themselves just two games under .500 at 7-9. This is good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference, landing them in what would be a play-in spot.
With the East struggling as a whole outside the Cavaliers and Celtics, Detroit could talk themselves into being aggressive to make more upgrades. Seeing that numerous teams are underperforming, they could be flirting with a playoff spot come March and April.
It's still a bit early for "trade season" in the NBA, but rumors have slowly started to swirl. Earlier this week, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas could be available in trade talks.
Thomas, 23, is in the midst of his best season in the pros to date. Through his first 14 games, he is averaging 24.6 PPG and shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.
With his scoring punch and efficient outside shooting, Thomas is a player the Pistons could easily talk themselves into in theory. That said, the front office might be better of staying away from him.
If he were to come to Detroit, Thomas would have to be relegated to a bench position. As a full-time starter now looking to get paid this summer, this could cause a rift behind the scenes.
The second primary reason why the Pistons should stay away from Thomas has to do with Jaden Ivey. Right now, the former No. 5 pick has looked the best he's ever been in the pros. As he continues to play well, the Pistons are going to be heavily invested in his continued development moving forward. With Ivey and Thomas both being score-first secondary guards, the team would have to pick one or the other in terms of developing a franchise pillar to pair with Cade Cunningham.
There is no denying that Thomas is a highly-skilled guard who is still growing, but in terms of the Pistons, they might be better off pursuing other avenues.