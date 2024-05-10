Former Raptors Guard Signs with CEBL
Former Toronto Raptors second-round pick Jalen Harris is back in Canada.
The 25-year-old guard has inked a deal with the Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the team announced this week. It'll be a new team for Harris who had previously spent two seasons with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the CEBL.
“I’m just eager to get back up there and get started,” Harris said in a press release from the team. “It’s a situation with new pieces and a new energy, so I look forward to coming in and helping to win games.”
Harris was selected by Toronto in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft and spent one season with the team while the organization was relocated to Tampa. He posted a career-high 31 points in a fantastic showing against the Dallas Mavericks that season but was subsequently suspended from the league for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has yet to return to the NBA since his brief 13-game stint with Toronto. He has spent some time overseas, playing professionally in Italy before returning to the G League this past year.
Harris appeared in 35 games for the Windy City Bulls this past season, averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43.8% from the floor and 36.4% from three-point range. He finished this past season with a 50-point showing against the Wisconsin Herd.
The Rattlers will open their season on May 22 and play their first game.