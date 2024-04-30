Maroon 5 Singer Shares Video of Scottie Barnes Signing "This Love"
Scottie Barnes appears to be developing some skills away from the court.
The Toronto Raptors forward was videotaped singing “This Love” by Maroon 5 at a karaoke bar in Cancun earlier this month. The video went viral on social media and caught the attention of Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine who shared the video on Instagram.
Barnes shared Levine reaction with the comment “too good” alongside a laughing emoji on his Instagram story.
The Raptors have given their players some time off following the season to get away from the facility and reset before an offseason of work.
“Guys will take three weeks off over here and after that, everybody is going to start working,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said earlier this month. “I always tell players take three, four days off, maybe you're not doing anything but after that play tennis, go swimming, go for a run, do weights. You don’t necessarily have to do basketball, but you don't want to shut down those high-level machines you don't want to shut them down and keep them in a garage.”
The expectation is the team will begin some informal offseason workouts in the next few weeks as they look to take the next step heading into next summer.
For Barnes, consider this an exercise in finding his voice. The 22-year-old took significant strides as a leader for Toronto over the second half of this season and it’s clear his positive energy is well received both within the Raptors organization and apparently within Maroon 5.