Raptors Gradey Dick Receives Recognition Among League's Top Rookies
Gradey Dick's second half turnaround appears to have impressed at least a few NBA award voters.
The Toronto Raptors rookie received three votes for second team All-Rookie honors, the leauge announced Monday. He was one of 16 rookies to receive at least three votes for All-Rookie honors this year.
Dick had a disastrous start to the season and was eventually sent to the G League after beginning the year as a rotation player in Toronto. It wasn't until late January that Dick became a regular contributor again, averaging 11.2 points with 38.9% three-point shooting over the final 40 games of the season.
The Kanas product finished the year eighth in three-pointers made and 14th in points per game among rookies. He averaged 8.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, while shooting 42.5% from the floor and 36.5% from three-point range across 60 games for Toronto. He led all rookies in corner three-point shooting, connecting on 46.8% of his corner threes this year.
Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren were both unanimous first-team All-Rookie members, joined by Charlotte's Brandon Miller, Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Golden State's Brandin Podziemski. Dallas' Dereck Lively II, Houston's Amen Thompson, Utah's Keyonte George, Oklahoma City's Cason Wallace, and Memphis' GG Jackson II earned second-team honors.
Dick was selected 13th overall in last year's draft, ahead of Jaquez, George, Podziemski, and Jackson. He was taken one pick after Lively.
Scottie Barnes was the last Raptors player to earn All-Rookie honors following his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2021-22. Only 12 players in franchise history have earned All-Rookie honors for Toronto.